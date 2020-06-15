Monday’s Headlines: A Bike Path Only a Car Guy Could Love Edition

Gov. Cuomo will cut the ribbon today on the bike and pedestrian path on the Tappan Zee Bridge that he named after his father, but our friends at Bike Tarrytown have been calling sham for months (and got Guse of the Newsuh’s ear on Sunday).

First of all, the bike path — unlike the roadways on the Mario Cuomo Bridge — won’t be available 24-7, but will close every day from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. There are also issues with accessibility and rules that no driver would ever put up with. It’s all documented on the Bike Tarrytown website.

The group will be out in force, which should be fun to watch because Big Dog Excelsior Car Guy really doesn’t understand using anything but FDR’s old Packard to go over a bridge.

Until then, here’s the news from a busy weekend: