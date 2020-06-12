Friday’s Headlines: Day of Carnage Edition

Just when you started feeling safe from coronavirus…

The NYPD reported the deaths of two cyclists yesterday in the South Bronx: Ivan Morales, who died from his injuries sustained when he was run down by a Lexus driver on Friday at the corner of Willis Avenue and E. 138th Street, as we reported, and a second man who was hit by a truck a few blocks away at Park Avenue and the same street, according to the Daily News (the NYPD did not release that victim’s name).

Neither driver was charged, even though in the second case, an officer told the News, that the driver of the truck “didn’t even see the bicyclist” (which a reasonable person would say is the basic threshold of reckless driving, but then reasonable people apparently go into different professions than investigating crashes for the NYPD).

That brings to six the number of cyclists killed so far this year, which, historically, is pretty typical, despite the tremendous reduction in car traffic during the three-month virus lockdown.

In other news: