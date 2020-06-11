Thursday’s Headlines: Anti-Columbus Day Edition

It’s not a local story — not yet, at least! — but anti-police-brutality protesters have started pulling down statues of Christopher Columbus, first with a beheading in Boston, then full topplings in Richmond and Minneapolis (below).

Protestors have now toppled Christopher Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol. Organizers were from American Indian Movement & footage from moments ago: pic.twitter.com/nZIb780wva — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 10, 2020

Is New York next? Well, we’d need the help of the mayor for two reasons: 1. The Columbus statue in Manhattan is really high and 2. because the mayor created a statue commission that ended up deciding to keep the ultimate symbol of colonial oppression in its place at the southwest corner of Central Park.

Anyone got a very long rope?

In other news: