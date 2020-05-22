Friday’s Headlines: The Real Agenda Edition

Our old man editor was happy that NY1 called him to talk about the ongoing bike shortage, but was disappointed that reporter Angi Gonzalez didn’t pursue the real story that he pitched her — namely, that the shortage of bikes means that there are a lot of bikes being sold, which means there are a lot of newbie cyclists on the road, which means there will be a lot of dead and injured cyclists if Mayor de Blasio doesn’t do something to improve road safety before we get back to “normal.” (Take a breath.)

So maybe NY1 wasn’t interested in following its story to its logical end, but we intend to keep highlighting the broad implications on safety for the most vulnerable road users, especially those who live in neighborhoods where roadways are far more dangerous.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: