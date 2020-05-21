Pedestrian Killed by Teen BMW Driver on the Upper East Side

A teen driver slammed his luxury sedan into a pedestrian on the Upper East Side on Wednesday night, killing him in a possible case of speeding that remains under investigation.

According to police, 29-year-old Justin Batten was crossing Fifth Avenue from east to west at 97th Street at around 6:25 p.m. when the 18-year-old driver of a BMW ran him down.

Batten, who lives nearby, was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he died. The driver remained on the scene and was not charged. Cops said his speed was under investigation.

Batten is the second pedestrian killed on the roads this week — and the 30th overall this year.

A video, posted by ScooterCasterNY, shows the driver or his passenger joking as he retrieved food from the car after the crash. A police officer also gives the teen some garbage from inside the car to throw out — a suggestion that perhaps the driver had been distracted before the crash. (It’s at 1:13 in the video below.)

29 year-old Killed by Driver in UES while within the crosswalk. This happened last night around 6:45pm on 97th street and 4th Avenue.

? By Sue Brisk (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL)

Desk@scootercaster.com for licensing pic.twitter.com/vYaZZA1Pj2 — @SCOOTERCASTER (@ScooterCasterNY) May 21, 2020

Fifth Avenue can be dangerous, as drivers often speed on the roadway next to Central Park. Last year, there were 11 crashes on a four-block strip centered around the crash site, injuring four pedestrians, four cyclists and two motorists, killing one cyclist.