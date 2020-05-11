A Round and a Roundy: The Real Plague is MTA Cruelty

Gov. Cuomo and the MTA said they were closing the subways between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. because the trains needed to be disinfected.

But our editorial cartoonist, Bill Roundy, was one of the many people who couldn’t help but notice the timing: the move came right after MTA officials complained that Mayor de Blasio was not acting aggressively enough to get the homeless off of the trains.

The governor even held up a Daily News front page reading, “Last stop purgatory.”

Well, that kind of subtlety deserves another: Roundy’s cartoon this week punctures the myth about what the MTA is really doing underground … in the name of cleaning the trains.

