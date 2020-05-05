Tuesday Headlines: The City That Never Sometimes Sleeps Edition

Today is the last full day of 24-hour-a-day subway service. Starting at 1 a.m. tomorrow (what most people call Tuesday night, especially if they’re just trying to get home from work or get home drunk or both), the entire subway system will close for four hours a day of early morning cleaning.

The MTA held a conference call with reporters on Monday, and it was clear from the line of questioning that no one trusts the agency’s promise to restore full 24-7 service after the pandemic. But the agency maintains that New York will one day once again be the City that Never Sleeps (Or If It Does, It Does it On The Subway).

Meanwhile, Guse of the Newsuh (who had to wrangle a cat during the Zoom call) focused on the MTA’s promise of police saturation during the closing hours. “The police presence in the subways during the period … is going to be at an unprecedented level,” said MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

The Post didn’t bother to write up the conference call, but reporter David Meyer (corona ‘stache photo available upon request) did ask officials about a photo of an MTA worker cleaning around a homeless person. “We do not ask our workforce or our cleaners to engage in social services or to engage with someone who isn’t interested in moving or doesn’t want to move,” Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg told the shaggy scribe.

Mark Hallum of amNY highlighted the massive expansion in overnight bus service, which will include free rides, even on express buses.

And we would be remiss if we didn’t mark the historic occasion by sharing a link to Life in a Blender’s beloved 2002 tribute to overnight subway cleaners, “Mobile Wash Unit.” Take it away, Don!

There was other news yesterday, of course.