Monday’s Headlines: How Were Your ‘Open Streets’ Edition?

The weekend’s news was dominated by the launch of the mayor’s open-streets program (Streetsblog’s full team coverage from Saturday is here, and a Sunday follow-up, featuring Bill “I Believe in Enforcement in All Things” de Blasio, is here).

Generally, people seemed pleased, but underwhelmed (especially in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which is filled with cars!).

But the potential is there, if the city really does build out 100 miles of car-free spaces. You could see the beginnings of a better city in a simple six-second video we posted of kids innocently, happily, fearlessly playing in the street (the honk you’ll hear towards the end is from an impatient driver).

A six-second video of why open streets are good for kids — they can have fun without worrying about being killed, ?@NYCMayor? pic.twitter.com/0MoYLxfsxp — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) May 2, 2020

Other media outlets covered the launch, too. The Daily News played it straight, which is good because it means that this is not controversial. (The story even quoted Doug Gordon, but the reporter didn’t realize that he was THE Doug Gordon, which was a missed opportunity.)

De Blasio didn’t use cops to police the open streets — but earned deserved blowback for deploying so many of them in parks over the weekend, which was (irony alert!) the pro-cop NY Post‘s angle (the Daily News played that straight, too). The show of force was excessive, even though people are not social distancing with anything near the urgency that could get us through this crisis. Indeed, did you see some of these pictures in the Times (and NY1) coverage of New Yorkers’ willful disregard of the virus regulations?

It’s wrong to have police involved in the public health crisis, as Council Member Brad Lander pointed out in an epic Twitter thread.

People are quite rightly upset about disparities in NYPD social distancing enforcement. Let’s also talk about how we achieve better collective compliance. Because aggressive policing & Twitter-lectures don’t seem to be working. What do you think? THREAD — Brad Lander (@bradlander) May 4, 2020

Lander’s post came after excessive policing — is there any other kind? — was on full display as two cops beat a man they claim wasn’t socially distancing himself from a woman on an East Village sidewalk (Gothamist, NYDN, NY Post, amNY). Council Member Carlina Rivera is calling for a full investigation of the cops — with good reason. The video would be shocking … if we hadn’t seen such brutality so many times before.

Do Lee of the Biking Public Project also had some excellent perspective:

This spectacle of state-sanctioned police violence against black folks in name of "public health" is flip side of the same coin of the spectacle of privileged white folks freely & joyfully moving through parks and "open streets" https://t.co/x9Jl62VAgm — Do Jun Lee ??? (@dosik) May 3, 2020

And in other news over the weekend:

In 5-10 years we're going to see a clear demarcation between cities that reacted to the coronavirus crisis to make their cities more livable/pleasant & those that doubled down on cars/private spaces and it will largely determine the economic futures of those cities. https://t.co/SYCmHIZEI6 — Aaron W. Gordon (@A_W_Gordon) May 1, 2020