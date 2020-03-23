Streetfilms: Get a Load of How Abnormal New York is Right Now

Park Avenue on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Park Avenue on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

I hadn’t been on my bicycle in over a week, choosing to walk and run for exercise during the coronavirus (and observing recommended precautions), but I was curious what my normal commute looked like. So on Friday, I bicycled from Jackson Heights into Manhattan.

Comparing my new footage to my many reels of archive footage provides a reminder of how much we’ve lost — but also allows us to imagine what kind of city we could have when we emerge from this pandemic.

It could be great (if we don’t mess it up).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETFILMS

The Metamorphosis of NYC Streets

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
There’s nothing more dramatic than looking back five or ten years at Streetfilms footage to see how much the streets of New York City have changed. In this wonderful montage, check out the incredible changes at Times Square, Herald Square, the Brooklyn waterfront, and many other places that outgoing NYC DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan and […]

The Second Most Influential Streetfilm of All Time

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
With the 10-year benefit for Streetsblog and Streetfilms coming up on November 14 (get your tickets here!), we are counting down the 12 most influential Streetfilms of all time, as determined by Clarence Eckerson Jr. Cycling Copenhagen, Through North American Eyes Number of plays: 308,000 Publish date: July 15, 2010 Why is it here? This video was […]

The 4th Most Influential Streetfilm of All Time

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
With the 10-year benefit for Streetsblog and Streetfilms coming up on November 14 (get your tickets here!), we are counting down the 12 most influential Streetfilms of all time, as determined by Clarence Eckerson Jr. Groningen: The World’s Cycling City Number of plays: 259,000 Publish date:  October 9, 2013 Why is it here? This mega-length Streetfilm […]

StreetFilm: Crosswalks #1

By Brad Aaron |
From StreetFilms’ Clarence Eckerson Jr.: With all the great achievements that are abounding in the livable streets movement, sometimes we need to revisit reality. Recently, I stumbled upon a cache of traffic b-roll I was gathering during the summer of cars infringing on pedestrian rights. I’ll gamble we’ve all seen worse scenes, probably daily, but […]

StreetFilm: Talking Transportation with Bob Kiley

By Sarah Goodyear |
Talking Transportation with Bob KileyProduced by Cicala FilmworksRunning Time: 13 minutes 7 seconds The debate over congestion pricing has been heating up in advance of Mayor Bloomberg’s big Earth Day speech tomorrow. What better time to get some talking points on the matter from Bob Kiley, who served as the Commissioner of Transport for London […]