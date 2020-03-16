Monday’s Headlines: We’ve Done it — Again — Edition

Here’s what we love about Times Metro Editor Cliff Levy: He listens.

On Thursday, as we saw bike ridership surging in the city, we begged the erudite editor to cover the story.

“Well, not to be Cliff Levy’s assignment editor, but … a perfect Times Metro story is playing out in real time this week: coronavirus is providing the perfect excuse to finally transform our streets,” we wrote. “The time is right for a massive feature story about how we should institute change now before we all go back to our bad habits once this crisis fades.”

Two days later, sure enough, Levy’s esteemed reporter Winnie Hu not only covered the cycling surge, but got DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg to admit she would do exactly what Streetsblog had been asking: create new bike infrastructure during the crisis.

So Streetsblog set the agenda, the Times advanced the story, and New York’s long-suffering cyclists got something important out of it. In this business, we call that a win-win-win, right Cliff? (We reached out to DOT for examples of some of the planned changes, but heard only crickets. We promise to stay on the story this week because as bad as this crisis is, it represents a real crisistunity, as Friend of Streetsblog Steve Weintraub pointed out on Twitter.)

@StreetsblogNYC @2AvSagas @GoodNYCMayor Park, Madison, 5th, Sunday morning. Imagine using this moment to bike lane the mother out of all these empty streets. pic.twitter.com/p6BWTq4Vkd — Steve Weintraub (@swein) March 15, 2020

With that, here’s the news from the weekend: