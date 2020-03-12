Thursday’s Headlines: The Cycling Surge Edition

You know how the Times is famous for ignoring one-day stories like a cop in a bike lane yelling pro-Trump slogans, or a pedestrian run over by a speeding driver — but then come back six months later with some exhaustive analysis that ties up a major urban issue with a nice bow?

Well, not to be Cliff Levy’s assignment editor, but just such a perfect Times Metro story is playing out in real time this week: coronavirus is providing the perfect excuse to finally transform our streets.

Bike ridership is soaring (NYDN, NY Post), the subways are emptying out (NY Post), and there is evidence that people are driving less (Crain’s). Yet the mayor isn’t doing anything to change people’s long-term habits (heck, he won’t even take his own advice and bike to work, as we reported). Doesn’t he remember Rahm Emanuel’s famous dictum?

Again, not to tell Cliff Levy his job, but with its global heft, the Times could tie in reporting from Paris, where Mayor Anne Hidalgo followed Emanuel’s advice during a transit strike — and now streets are less choked by cars. And Levy’s minions, with their academic side interests, could review the history and remember that Amsterdam started taking back its streets from cars after grieving parents took to the streets to “Stop de Kindermoord.”

All we’re saying is that the time is right for a massive feature story about how we should institute change now before we all go back to our bad habits once this crisis fades.

OK, off the soapbox. Here’s yesterday’s other news: