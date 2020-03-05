Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Speeding Driver in Bay Ridge

A pedestrian was run over and killed in a crosswalk on dangerous Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge on Thursday night, cops said.

The NYPD confirmed the death, but did not immediately provide information. According to the neighborhood’s state senator, Andrew Gounardes, the victim had been walking his dog in the crosswalk of the multi-lane roadway at 101st Street when he was struck by the driver.

“I am deeply shaken by [this] death of a pedestrian — killed by a speeding driver,” Gounardes said.

“When are we going to WAKE UP, SLOW DOWN, and realize that we are literally killing each other to save a few minutes? Just last week I introduced new safe streets legislation to bring greater consequences for reckless drivers and change the culture of dangerous behavior behind the wheel. There’s so much we have to do — from street redesigns to passing new laws— and we have to act with urgency like lives depend on it.

“I am praying for the victim and his family,” the senator added.

Council Member Justin Brannan also tweeted his outrage:

Driver speeding near 101st & 4th Ave struck man walking in crosswalk with his dog. Man was killed. I am sad, horrified and outraged. More info when I get it. People really need to slow the fuck down!!!!! #BayRidge — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) March 6, 2020

At least 25 pedestrians have died on New York City streets this year.

Bay Ridge and the neighboring area of Dyker Heights are particularly dangerous areas. Last year alone, there were 2,549 reported crashes, injuring 49 cyclists, 135 pedestrians and 482 motorists, and killing one pedestrian and one motorist, according to city data. That’s seven crashes per day.