A Round and a Roundy: Staten Island’s Yellow Ribbon Vigilantes Ride Shotgun with Death

This one speaks for itself. Our cartoonist, Bill Roundy, saw through all the blather peddled by anti-speed camera vigilantes on Staten Island, who are alerting their reckless neighbors of places where they might get a ticket — so they can speed with impunity everywhere else.

It’s sick, especially when statistics show how much more deadly a car is at 35 miles per hour versus 25 miles per hour.

Staten Island Council Member Joe Borelli says the yellow ribbons are a “win-win” because they get drivers to slow down if they know a camera is present. But it’s disingenuous because once the locations of all 80 cameras are fully revealed, Staten Islanders will know where they can speed — which Borelli admits they’ll do.

Yet Mayor de Blasio does nothing. It’s enough to make you want to be an editorial cartoonist!

Bill Roundy is Streetsblog’s editorial cartoonist. His weekly offerings are archived here.