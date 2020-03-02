Monday’s Headlines: Mourning in East New York Edition

Residents of East New York, joined by Borough President Eric Adams and activists from Families for Safe Streets and Transportation Alternatives mourned two children, killed in separate incidents two days apart last week.

Speakers issued many of the same demands that are frequently heard after eminently preventable deaths — demands that the mayor extend his life-saving street safety redesigns to all neighborhoods, not just the wealthy.

Rhondelle Booker, whose sister Hermanda was killed as she walked in Brooklyn in 2017, was particularly eloquent: “These deaths are preventable when streets are designed for people, not cars — and not just in the fanciest neighborhoods,” she said as she held a picture of her sister. “Why is Bill de Blasio not with us today? Why has he failed this community again? We demand he make a big investment in this heartbroken community.” (amNY provided full coverage. Clarence Eckerson Jr. of Streetfilms did a rough cut, which is embedded below, too).

But the death of Payson Lott, who was killed by a reckless driver as he crossed Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, can’t entirely be laid on the city. Indeed, in 2014, the Department of Transportation eliminated one car lane on Blake Avenue as part of several traffic-calming measures to slow down drivers. But it hasn’t worked as planned, resident George Weston, told Streetsblog. Drivers are forced to drive slower, yes, but then when they see the green light, “they gun it as fast as they can.”

So we asked Adams whether the culprit here was truly the mayor’s Vision Zero team — or the people who can’t be patient behind the wheel. He agreed that drivers need to slow down — and need to be held accountable when they don’t.

“A law on the books is a useless law if it’s not enforced,” he said, calling for more speed cameras. “The police department must aggressively enforce the speed limit. Everyone can’t be in a rush. Proper enforcement can send the right message.”

Who’s going to enforce it? Cops? Reminder: Streetsblog’s investigation last year into the driving records of off-duty NYPD employees, we found that 41 percent had received camera-issued multiple moving violations themselves. More cameras, please.

In other news yesterday:

After 2 Children Die Walking to School in 3 Days, East New York Residents Demand Safer Streets from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.