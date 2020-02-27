Second Child Killed By A Driver In East New York In Three Days

A 7-year-old child walking in East New York was killed on Thursday by a recidivist reckless driver, the second child killed in the neighborhood this week

According to police, emergency responders arrived at Blake Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue at 8:15 a.m. to find a 7-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman in the road with bodily injuries. Both were rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where the boy died.

An initial investigation showed that a 48-year-old driver of a silver Jeep SUV was driving east on Blake Avenue, when she turned right onto Pennsylvania Avenue, striking both the unidentified mother and her child in the crosswalk. The driver of the Jeep was taken into custody, and charges are pending while the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad investigates the crash further.

The 7-year-old is the second child killed as they walked to school this week. 10-year-old Patience Albert was killed by a bus driver who made a right turn as she walked in a a crosswalk, killing her and injuring her 15-year-old brother.

Pennsylvania Avenue and Blake Avenue is an intersection just 100 feet from Thomas Jefferson High School, and a witness who works at a nearby deli told the New York Post that the boy and his mother were walking to the school after getting sandwiches.

Between January 2017 and December 2019, there were 46 total crashes injuring two pedestrians and 22 motorists at Blake and Pennsylvania, according to CrashMapper. In order to cross from one side of Pennsylvania Avenue to the other, the boy and his mother had to cross a street that’s comprised of four driving lanes and two parking lanes.

The license plate associated with the Jeep has received 10 camera-issued speeding tickets and two camera-issued red-light tickets — including eight camera violations between June 20, 2018 and March 28, 2019. Under the original terms of the Reckless Driver Accountability Act, that would have been more than enough to have the vehicle seized until the SUV’s owner completed a safe driving course — but in the final version of the bill that Mayor de Blasio signed on Wednesday, the driver of the car would have to have received five more speeding tickets or three more red light tickets before meeting the threshold for seizure.

The mayor has repeatedly shot down the idea of banning cars from streets in front of city schools, previously telling reporters, “there’s a whole lot of parents in this town who need to drop their kids off or pick up their kids from school.” He repeated that comment almost verbatim at an event with musician Billy Idol on Thursday morning, shortly after the boy was run over so close to a school.

The mayor did not address the death at the Idol event, but Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez was visibly affected by the death.

“It’s too much. It’s too much. It breaks our heart,” he said.

In addition to the death in East New York this morning, police also said that 39-year-old Bronx resident Baleriano Mondragon Trinidad was killed on Wednesday night after he was hit by the drivers of two different cars while he crossed the street at Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue.