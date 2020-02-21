Friday’s Headlines: Gov. Cuomo Comes Up Short Edition

The local papers took great pains to avoid blaming Gov. Cuomo for the slow-rolling debacle that will likely lead to the Trump administration to delay and perhaps kill congestion pricing.

The Daily News and The Post botched the story in exactly the same way, allowing Cuomo to blame Trump, and burying at the very bottom that Cuomo could easily have done more to provide the proper information to the federal government and head off an unnecessary oversight review that everyone knew the feds would conduct (because apparently localities are not allowed to put tolls on roads that had benefitted from federal money at some point).

Only the Wall Street Journal focused — albeit only a little — on the Cuomo administration’s failure to get information to the federal government until January!

This is a disaster with more to come. Until then, here’s the rest of yesterday’s news: