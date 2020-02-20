Pedestrian Killed By Moped Rider In East Harlem

A 60-year-old woman was struck and killed by a man riding an electric moped on Tuesday evening in East Harlem.

According to the NYPD, East Harlem resident Anette Camaya was walking crossing 118th Street and Pleasant Avenue heading east when she was hit by a 34-year-old man on what police said was a 2019 Wuxi Dongma Z6 electric scooter as the man drove south shortly before 6 p.m. Camaya was taken to the Harlem Hospital Center with injuries to her head and body, and died of her injuries on Wednesday.

The driver of the Z6 electric scooter remained on the scene, and also was taken the Harlem Hospital for treatment before he was treated and released. A police spokesperson had no information on whether the moped rider ran a light, and said that no arrest was made and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Ten pedestrians have been killed by drivers so far this year, according to Crashmapper.

The street is fairly quiet. From 2017 through 2019, there was only one crash, injuring one pedestrian and one driver, on the corner of Pleasant Avenue and East 118th Street.

Although the police described the Z6 as a “scooter,” it has more in common with a motorcycle; it weighs more than 300 pounds and can reach a top speed of 50 miles per hour. Its manufacturer describes it as an “electric motorcycle.”