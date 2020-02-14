Friday’s Headlines: Valentine’s Love for the Busway Edition
People say they love the 14th Street Busway, but only the Union Square Partnership is putting that love where your mouth is. All morning today — Valentine’s Day — workers with the BID will fan out along the successful transitway to hand out heart-shaped lollipops (pictured above) and “gather feedback” from bus riders.
Isn’t that sweet?
If you can’t grab your own lickable treat, at least you have today’s delectable headlines:
- The mayor has finally nominated his fourth and final member of the MTA board, offering up Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortes-Vazquez for the very important, but thankless, job. The nomination now heads to Albany for approval by the State Senate and Gov. Cuomo, who (reminder!) runs the MTA. (NYDN, NY Post)
- The Daily News is up to its old tricks, believing that cars, not drivers, kill people. Streetsblog’s coverage of the death of Deborah Scherer was more accurate about the villain in this case.
- The Post’s dashing Nolan Hicks added a nice detail on our story about Council Member Vanessa Gibson’s expensive moving violation — namely that the cop who wrongly fixed the ticket for her is now a top official in the Suffolk sheriff’s office. Gothamist covered it, too. So did the Times, with the classic backwards lede.
- Like Streetsblog, Gothamist also covered Citi Bike’s expansion into the Bronx and Upper Manhattan, albeit a little less boldly.
- And, finally, the NYPD played victim a lot yesterday, with Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins (who had declared “war” on Mayor de Blasio, his boss, earlier in the week) touring the White House and tweeting support for President Trump. His and other unions also played up a video of a lone vandal defacing a squad car with the words, “Help us.” (NY Post) Police at war with the mayor and the people who elected him, plus a union head tweeting support for a right-wing president. This is not going to end well.