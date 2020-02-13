Queens Pedestrian is Killed on Bell Blvd. — Driver Uncharged

A Queens senior who was struck last week by a driver on dangerous Bell Boulevard has died of her injuries — and the driver remains uncharged.

According to the NYPD, Deborah Scherer, 64, was crossing Bell Boulevard at around 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 6 when the 48-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla slammed into her as she made a left turn from 75th Avenue in the Oakland Gardens section of Queens.

The force of the collision left Scherer with severe head trauma. She died on Sunday at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Queens. The driver remained at the scene and was not charged, cops said.

The seven-block stretch of Bell Boulevard between Union Turnpike and the Long Island Expressway is a known danger strip, with 24 crashes last year alone, injuring three pedestrians and five motorists. Since January, 2016, there have been 111 crashes, injuring one cyclist, seven pedestrians and 23 motorists.

Last year in the 111th Precinct, which comprises neighborhoods in the far eastern portion of Queens, there were 3,635 crashes (basically 10 per day), injuring 18 cyclists, 95 pedestrians and 701 drivers, killing one pedestrian and one driver.