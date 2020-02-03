A Round and a Roundy: Sleepy de Blasio and the Case of the Car-Filled School Zone

We have been asking top city officials — first the schools chancellor and then the mayor himself — if they’d consider banning cars from streets in front of elementary schools, which would be the surest way to prevent injuries and deaths of young kids.

Both have said no.

Chancellor Richard Carranza admitted he hadn’t thought about it. But the mayor’s answer last week was pure Sleepy de Blasio: It would simply be too much work to create a school transportation system that worked well enough that parents wouldn’t “need” (his word) to drive their kid to school and endanger everyone else.

Naturally, this inspired our editorial cartoonist, Bill Roundy, who returned to his favorite depiction of the occasionally lazy mayor to highlight how this guy can’t even pick the lowest-hanging fruit on the safety tree: get cars away from kids.

The mayor needs to watch this non-car Super Bowl ad:

The BEST ad you’ll see this #SuperBowlSunday, the one that should REALLY go viral, brought to you by the humble bicycle, great neighbourhoods for kids, & former car ad making guy @tomflood1. Watch & share as much as you can. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Q2V4deNdLD — Brent Toderian (@BrentToderian) February 3, 2020

All of Bill Roundy’s Streetsblog cartoons are archived here.