Monday’s Headlines: We Still Miss Our Train Daddy Edition

The resignation of Andy Byford from the MTA was certainly not one-day story — not in this press-saturated town. No sooner had Byford quit than Dana Rubinstein (who’d broken the departure in the first place) provided Scoop 2: That Byford’s hand-picked signaling expert Pete Tomlin would also leave the agency in the same Brit-accented huff.

But all that did is set off another round of paroxysms of grief. Gothamist did a nice overview of why we loved Byford so much, and the Times looked at whether everything will go to hell. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon at Signal Problems posted the letters he’s received from people wanting to commiserate. (Byford’s departure is certainly something to write home about, but is it something to write Aaron Gordon about?)

Well, we didn’t write Aaron Gordon, but one reason we liked Andy Byford was on display over the weekend in Queens when he showed up to listen to residents of Jackson Heights complain about his bus network redesign. Remember, this is a guy who just announced he had quit and could easily be phoning it in, yet there he was getting both ears filled. Andy, we hardly knew ye.

There was lots of other news this weekend, so enjoy our headlines (and today’s mild weather):