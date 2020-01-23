A Round and a Roundy: The Gods Have Spoken: ‘Pay for Parking’

Free parking is a psychosis. Urban residents who don’t really even need cars end up buying them anyway, emboldened by the subsidized free space the city gives them at the curb. And then, when the city changes — Fresh Direct trucks! Same-day deliveries! Bike lanes! Garbage bags filling the sidewalks! — those car owners refuse to give up the public space they’ve commandeered for free so that our streets remain safe and livable.

Cartoonist Bill Roundy has had enough of the hypocrisy. In today’s toon, he shows that even the Parking Gods are smart enough to realize that unfettered free parking is not sustainable. Yet car drivers are willing to sacrifice anything to hold onto their entitlement.

It’s a hot take you’ll see only in Streetsblog.

Bill Roundy’s weekly cartoons are archived here.