Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Those Citi Bikes Came Out of Nowhere!’ Edition

A bus driver smashed into a row of parked Citi Bikes on the Upper West Side on Sunday, the West Side Rag reported. You can only imagine what the driver said to cops: “That stationary bike rack came out of nowhere! I was driving so slowly — way below the speed limit. But those things are dark blue — they should wear lighter colors. And they should wear helmets!”

We’ve reached out to the MTA for an explanation. We’ll update you when we find out something.

In the meantime, here are today’s headlines for a cold sunny day: