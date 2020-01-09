Thursday’s Headlines: ‘Excelsior’ Forever and Only Edition

Sure, we were excited to see Department of Transportation workers installing fortified bollards so that the Grand Street bike lane finally lives up to its street name, but the big news on Wednesday was in Albany.

The smallest part of that big news was Gov. Cuomo’s plan, first revealed in a tweet by Jimmy Vielkind, to apparently add “E Pluribus Unum” to “Excelsior” on the New York State seal. We can’t stop attacking this misguided, wrongheaded and ill-conceived idea. Dammit, Cuomo, “Excelsior” is good enough — it’s been our state motto since 1778. It doesn’t need to share space with some newfangled federal motto that wasn’t even adopted until 1782. Of course, we’ll be following this story.

Meanwhile, we sent Dave Colon, the second-best-dressed man in the city press corps, to the frigid state capital and he’s already filed a story about the governor’s plan to help e-bike-riding delivery workers get justice instead of getting harassed by the NYPD.

