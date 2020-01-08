Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘You Know How Women Drive’ Edition

Drunk driver. Bad husband. Total sexist pig.

The list of offenses allegedly committed by former Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb added those last two charges on Tuesday, when news broke that he had tried to get out of a drunk driving arrest by claiming his wife was driving the car!

“My wife was driving! You know how women drive,” the one-time Republican powerhouse said, the Rochester City Paper (and Gothamist and the New York Post reported, quoting the tow-truck driver from court papers.

Oy. It’s like men never learn. If you make a mistake, own it and you move on. If you make a mistake and blame your wife, you’re done (oh, and single).

Until Kolb v. Kolb is filed, here are today’s headlines: