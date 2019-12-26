Queens Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on Christmas Day

Cops are looking for the hit-and-run driver who sped off after striking a pedestrian on deadly Rockaway Boulevard in Queens and leaving him for dead on Christmas Day.

According to police, Ainsley Dalrymple, 67, was crossing the dangerous street near 114th Street in South Ozone Park at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 when he was run over by the driver of a gray or silver Toyota truck — which has been tentatively ID’d as a Tundra pickup. The driver kept on going as Dalrymple died in the street from severe head and body trauma, cops said.

No other information was provided and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Despite a traffic-calming effort by the Department of Transportation, Rockaway Boulevard remains a terribly dangerous place. Just this year on the eight-block stretch between Linden and Lefferts boulevards, there have been 77 reported crashes, injuring one cyclist, two pedestrians and 17 motorists — seven crashes alone at the intersection where Dalrymple was killed.

South Ozone Park is a horrifically scary place because of cars. Just this year, there have been 1,948 reported crashes, injuring 10 cyclists, 59 pedestrians and 621 drivers, killing two pedestrians and three motorists. That’s basically six crashes per day in just one New York City neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s hotline at 800-577-8477 (TIPS).