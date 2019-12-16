Monday’s Headlines: The Streetsblog Carolers are Back Edition

It’s now a much-loved annual tradition: On Tuesday, for the second consecutive year, the Streetsblog Carolers will be out in force at Gracie Mansion to serenade Mayor de Blasio and the First Lady with this year’s newest yuletide parodies. Of course, our performance last year broke the internet, but this time, we’ll have new classic sing-a-longs that capture both the spirit of the season and a general hatred of cars and their enablers.

This year’s hits include, “Will de Blasio Keep us Safe This Christmas” (to the tune of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”), “Let Him Go” about Commissioner James O’Neill (to the tune of “Let is Snow”), and “The Busway Works” (to the tune of “Jingle Bells”). There’s even a Hanukkah song about Corey Johnson.

It’s going to be a hoot. All the action starts at 6 p.m. at Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. We hope to see you there.

Until then, dress warmly, as that high pressure system over Ohio is going to send cold air into our region all day today. There’ll probably be some snow, too.

For now, here’s the news roundup from the weekend: