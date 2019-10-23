Wednesday’s Headlines: Pray for Safety Edition

If you believe in God, then you’d certainly agree that She doesn’t want you speeding, She doesn’t want you blocking bike lanes, and She definitely doesn’t want you failing to yield to a pedestrian. But the last thing She wants you to do is break the Sixth Commandment in a car (the Seventh, maybe, but definitely not the Sixth).

So that’s why Families for Safe Streets is inviting all religious leaders to Brooklyn Borough Hall on Thursday for a forum, “The Epidemic of Traffic Injuries and Deaths: The Role of Faith Communities.” The group has a lesson plan to help priests, rabbis, imams and other pulpit masters sing the gospel of street safety to their congregants (most of whom defile the earth by driving).

“All faith leaders can … remind communities it is up to each and every one of us to make sure we are all responsible for each other and must slow down, pay attention and support solutions that save lives,” the group said in a statement.

So urge your religious leader to attend on Thursday at 10 a.m. and RSVP here. And if you see Borough President Adams, tell him Streetsblog said he should listen to the safety sermon closely!

Meanwhile, from the assignment desk, DOT is having a big day on Wednesday, with a “Green Wave” announcement in East New York at 10:30, and a protected bike lane barrier painting event with artist Cat Willett in Bay Ridge all day.

For now, here’s the news: