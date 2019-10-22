Tuesday’s Headlines: What Could Possibly Go Wrong Edition

Gov. Cuomo has been using state police to patrol deep into the boroughs (claiming they’re just patrolling MTA bridges and tunnels — sure, right), which feels menacing and police state-y.

Now it turns out that the governor has hired another 500 state cops — at a cost of $663 million over 10 years — to knock down the straw man of fare evasion in the subway (a barely worth mentioning minor crime that is disproportionately enforced against people of color). Oh, and if that isn’t bad enough, Gothamist reported on Monday that these friendly neighborhood officers won’t have body cameras like the NYPD.

So that’s roughly $125,000 per cop per year to criminalize poverty — and do so in a way that’s unaccountable. Your tax dollars at work. (Counterpoint? The MTA says aggressive enforcement is working, as the Post reported, though the Wall Street Journal reported just the opposite.)

Now, the rest of the day’s news: