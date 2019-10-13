BLOODY SUNDAY: Cyclist Killed By Driver In Broad Channel Is 25th This Year

Another cyclist has been killed on the streets of New York City in 2019, this time a 60-year-old man hit by an SUV driver in Broad Channel on Sunday.

Very little is known about the crash at this time. According to an NYPD spokesperson, emergency responders were called to 329 Cross Bay Boulevard at around 2:40 p.m. and discovered the cyclist lying in the road. They rushed the victim to St. John’s Hospital, where he died, while the 32-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer remained at the scene and was not charged. The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release the name of the victim pending family notification.

Matt Miner, a resident of Broad Channel, posted pictures of the crash to Twitter shortly after it happened. He wrote that his neighbors had been asking for a stoplight in the area because “people speed excessively through here all day and night.”

Today a bicyclist was hit outside our house in Broad Channel. We’ve been asking for a stoplight for safety reasons for ages, as people speed excessively through here all day and night. This death was preventable. I’m shaken. pic.twitter.com/REARpZoT3U — MATT MINER – @ Baltimore Con (@MattMinerXVX) October 13, 2019

The pictures that Miner shared also show that the road is currently being milled and lacks any kind of street marking, increasing the danger to cyclists and pedestrians.

Cross Bay Boulevard has a bike lane on both the northbound and southbound sides of the street, but it’s only painted stripes. The lane, between two wide car lanes and a parking lane, provides no protection to cyclists from drivers who treat the road as a speedway to get between the Joseph P. Addabbo Bridge and the Cross Bay Bridge. In April 2019, the state Department of Transportation announced it would do a bike traffic study on the Addabbo Bridge, which could lead to the installation of actual barriers for the bike lane on the bridge.

Part of the problem is the constant conflict between New York State DOT and New York City DOT about who controls the roadways leading to and from Broad Channel. As you can see in this thread from last summer, the city and state DOTs could be seen referring problems with the bridge’s danger to their counterpart department:

This bridge is not under NYSDOT's jurisdiction. You can address your concerns to @nyc311 and @NYC_DOT . — NYSDOT New York City (@NYSDOT_NYC) August 7, 2018

Uhm, it seems your colleagues @NYC_DOT disagree, see below. Can we get a clear agency answer as to who we need to pester about this untenable situation on BOTH bridges?https://t.co/9D3RcR3be3 — Radlerkönigin (@radlerkoenigin) August 7, 2018

Since January, 2016, there have been 273 crashes on this roadway through the supposedly sleepy Broad Channel neighborhood, injuring eight cyclists, four pedestrians and 82 motorists. Last year alone, there were 68 crashes, injuring three cyclists and 22 motorists. In December 2018, 74-year-old Waiching Chen was killed by the driver of a Ford Escape, while she was in the crosswalk at 159th Avenue and Cross Bay Boulevard.

There is also a rogue Mister Softee driver who intimidates cyclists in the area.

The cyclist is the 25th person so far this year to die while riding a bike in the city, up from 10 all of last year. Deaths to pedestrians are also up by double-digit percentages this year.