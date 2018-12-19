Second Queens Pedestrian Killed in as Many Days

Photo: Franz Golhen
Photo: Franz Golhen

SB Donation NYC header 2Police have charged the driver who they say ran over and killed a 74-year-old woman on dangerous Cross Bay Boulevard on Tuesday.

Cops say Mark Dudzinski, 58, was driving southbound on the wide, fast-moving street and struck Waiching Chen in the crosswalk as he tried to turn his Ford Escape into 159th Avenue at around 4 p.m. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, but could not be revived.

Dudzinski remained on the scene, but was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care a few hours later.

Cross Bay Boulevard is one of New York’s so-called “murder strips,” where cars moving at high speeds mingle with unprotected pedestrians and cyclists. Since January, 2017, 56 motorists and eight pedestrians have been injured — with one motorist and one walker killed — just between 150th and 165 avenues.

Chen’s death came one day after Yimei Gao, 73, was killed as she tried to cross Queens Boulevard and 56th Avenue — a spot where residents had complained that crossing times were too short. There were no charges in that case because Gao was allegedly crossing against the light. Reporter Laura Shepard later spotted the driver’s dented Kia sedan, whose severe damage suggested the driver was traveling at high speed.

This is the car that struck Yimei Gao. Photo: Laura Shepard.
This is the car that struck Yimei Gao. Photo: Laura Shepard.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Drivers Kill Four Pedestrians in Six Days, Two Flee Scene

By Noah Kazis |
Four pedestrians have lost their lives on New York City streets since Thursday. Two of the crashes were hit-and-runs and a third killed a four-year-old child. A cyclist is also in critical condition after a man who wasn’t licensed to operate the tractor trailer he was driving struck her on a Bushwick street Friday morning. […]

Three Killed in Traffic in Three Days as City Council Dithers

By Brad Aaron |
Three pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes on consecutive days in Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan this weekend. At approximately 1:15 this morning, Andrew Schoonover, a 31-year-old from Florida, was struck by the driver of a city sanitation truck at the corner of Second Avenue and East 84th Street. NYPD told the Daily News and the […]