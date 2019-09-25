Wednesday’s Headlines: No Impeachment News Here Edition

Look, we’re news junkies like anyone else, but until Nancy Pelosi impeaches Donald Trump for the high crime of never riding a bike, we’ll stay focused on fighting for livable cities and will leave D.C. politics inside the Beltway. As far as we’re concerned, Democrats should have started their hearings at the first sign of trouble: When Trump ordered the removal of a Capital Bikeshare rack from the White House grounds.

As an aside, StreetsblogUSA freelancer Aaron Short’s delicious new oral history of Trump (right, co-written with Allen Salkin), “The Method to the Madness: Donald Trump’s Ascent as Told by Those Who Were Hired, Fired, Inspired — and Inaugurated” (All Points Books) does not feature a single recollection of Trump having ever ridden a bicycle.

But for now, we’ll let the pundits thrash it out on cable news. Here’s today’s news digest: