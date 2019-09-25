Mayor to MTA: You Can Have My Money … on Three Conditions!

As the MTA board gathers in Midtown today to approve an historic $51.5-billion major renovation plan, Mayor de Blasio revealed this morning that he likes the plan — but will only contribute city taxpayer dollars towards its success if he really has to and if city transit needs are prioritized.

The MTA is banking on $3 billion from the city, but de Blasio never offered that amount, writing only, “It is appropriate that New York City contribute to the 2020-2024 Capital Plan,” though added he hadn’t come up with an actual dollar figure. “As we determine the size and nature of that contribution, we intend to secure conditions to advance the needs of transit riders and taxpayers.”

And those conditions?

The city won’t make it’s contribution until the expected $25 billion that will be raised from congestion pricing, new tax revenues (such as the mansion tax), and the MTA’s own funding commitment to the plan, are “exhausted.”

The findings of a “forensic audit” of the MTA that Gov. Cuomo ordered up urgently earlier this year are known. That audit is due by the end of the year, the Daily News reported.

City transit “priorities” are taken into account: “The city is interested in service-oriented priority projects and would like these projects addressed on behalf of riders,” the mayor wrote. “We look forward to discussing these projects with you and your team in the coming weeks.”

The only relevant number in the entire letter was $2.66 billion — the amount the city says it contributed to the last five-year major improvement plan (though never fully did). That number suggests that de Blasio is at least in the ballpark regarding contributing the full $3 billion expected by the MTA.

And that demand that the MTA must exhaust other funding before the city makes its contribution will strike some transit watchers as rich. Gov. Cuomo himself issued such a demand during the last capital plan, demanding that the MTA spend all its other money — even go into debt — before he would release $7 billion in state funds for the construction.

That money was never released — and city subway and bus riders felt its absence.

Then again, de Blasio’s skepticism makes sense, given the size of the capital plan. The watchdog group Reinvent Albany asserted on Wednesday that it’s not so much worried about raising the money to get all the projects done — it’s worried about completing those projects.

“The biggest constraint on completing MTA capital plans is the MTA’s ability to spend, not find funding,” the group said in a statement.

Like de Blasio, the group is calling for transparency about what projects will be prioritized and is calling for “an honest spending plan showing realistically how much MTA can actually spend per year.”

Read the letter yourself below. This is a breaking story. We will update.

2020-2024 Capital Plan Letter to Chairperson Foye by Gersh Kuntzman on Scribd