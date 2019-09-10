Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Have You Seen Me?’ Edition

At the rate we’re going, if we ever want to see the new MTA capital plan, we’re going to have to put its face on the side of a milk carton.

That was the upshot of yesterday’s events, in which Governor Cuomo, MTA board members and transparency advocates went tit-for-tat over the capital plan — which no one has even seen a draft of, despite the fact that it’s due for a vote in about two weeks.

Advocates rallied around a “Build Trust” campaign for vigorous oversight, cost control and public accountability. Board members wrung their hands over being left in the dark before a statute-mandated vote. The governor, for his part, tried — yet again! — to strong-arm the troubled agency into doing his will on a host of organizational issues, by issuing a letter that made even more demands. And everyone agrees that the process has been shrouded in secrecy.

Streetsblog asks: Can we stop this insane game and get a public accounting of the transit spending we need? That’s on you, governor.

