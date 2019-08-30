Coming Tuesday: A Hot Mess at Borough Hall As Adams Addresses Placard Abuse 

Here's Eric Adams on a bike. He also parks with a placard at Borough Hall.
If Brooklyn Borough President Adams is really willing to take placard abuse seriously, he’d better plan for a long night on Tuesday.

That’s because the Beep — who announced the 5:30 p.m. “town hall” on placards after he got lured into a Twitter feud with @CorruptBrooklyn over the cop- and court-adjacent mess at Jay and Tillary streets — is likely to get an earful from New Yorkers who are fed up with New York’s most common form of public corruption.

Certainly Adams doesn’t need a reminder that placard abuse is pretty much everywhere in Brooklyn:

There’s no agenda for the public meeting — and it could last into Wednesday if all the safe-street advocates and other opponents of placard abuse show up. Adams said he invited both the Department of Transportation and the NYPD, but neither responded to Streetsblog if they plan to attend. And Adams himself said he has a lot to say on the topic, telling Streetsblog through a spokesman that the public forum will be a two-way dialogue.

Good — because for Borough President Eric Adams placard abuse begins at home.

Downtown Brooklyn is where city officials, including those in the Beep’s office, park anywhere they want with impunity. At Borough Hall itself an orange cone and a piece of paper is supposed to denote an illegal parking spot on the sidewalk for the Borough President’s car. And a city worker allegedly wrongfully booted an elderly woman for parking in a spot reserved for Adam’s employees, according to the Daily News.

So it’s understandable that placard fighters would view Tuesday’s town hall with jaded eyes.

“After years of refusing to address the illegal activities of his former colleagues and his own staff that beleaguer all of Downtown Brooklyn, he has at least acknowledged that it is an issue that merits his attention,” the anonymous keeper of the @placardabuse Twitter account told Streetsblog in a statement. “There is no reason that a meeting is necessary, though. We all know what the problem is, so we are skeptical. A stronger leader would just stand up and do the right thing, without wasting everybody’s time.”

But Adams did create the forum itself, even though its birth was part “Birth of a Nation.” After @corruptbrooklyn taunted Adams, saying he was “too scared” to take on the placard-abusing cops on Jay Street, Adams replied that @corruptbrooklyn’s anonymity was “in the tradition of others who hit themselves with white hoods” — a reference to the KKK.

It is unclear if any of today’s placard abusers are also Klansmen, but the issue of placard corruption has turned out to be as difficult to wipe out as racism itself. Streetsblog has been around since 2006 — and one of our very first posts reported on city officials’ rampant placard abuse and illegal parking.

Nearly 14 years later, nothing has changed, despite vows from Mayor de Blasio and other officials to crack down on the abuse.

And this isn’t the first time placard abuse has brought out strong emotions from a Brooklyn elected official — State Senator Kevin Parker told GOP spokeswoman Candice Giove to “kill” herself after she outed him for illegally parking in a bike lane last year.

Brooklyn Borough President Town Hall on Placard Abuse at Brooklyn Borough Hall (209 Joralemon St. near Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn), Sept. 3 at 5:30 pm.

  • Daphna

    There should be NO placards on vehicles. All streets should be metered and everybody should pay. Then those who are special enough to merit free parking for some reason, can then apply for a refund of what they paid by submitting their placard. This would end all placard abuse (using it when inappropriate or when it does not apply to the type of parking they are executing) and would end the use of fake placards.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Eric Adams refuses to say if that SUV with bullbars parked on a pedestrian path is his car. It’s got 8 school speed zone violations and 4 red light violations as well as fire hydrant and bus lane parking tickets.

    He’s a menace on the road and so long as he and his own employees behave this way so blatantly, I don’t see what the point of this forum is except an attempt to intimidate people for posting about placard abuse on the internet.

  • Daniel

    There is no reason for parking placards except as a means to normalize corruption. The placard is just supposed to let you park at a metered spot without having to file an expense report for feeding the meter. In all my decades in New York, I’ve never seen one used this way. They are used to park with impunity on sidewalks, in crosswalks, in moving lanes, and in no stopping zones. Committing any of those offences while displaying at placard should result in immediate termination and referral to the relevant district attorney for criminal charges of official corruption so we can strip these criminals of their pensions and make sure no one hires such despicable people for a position of trust again. We can just eliminate this system of corruption placard today. Let city employees park at parking garages and file expense reports like any other worker who needs to travel by car to perform their duties. Sure there is some overhead, but when the comptroller can inspect these receipts there will be savings as well. A simple law allowing any citizen to ticket another for parking on sidewalks, in crosswalks, in moving lanes, and in no stopping zones and share 50% of the revenue and a policy of immediate termination of any city worker responsible will make the city free of these corrupt officials reasonably quickly.

