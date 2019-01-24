Will DOI Take Placard Abuse Seriously — Or Just Keep Abusing Placards?

Hey, those are our illegal parking places, not yours!

Placard abuse is so bad in Lower Manhattan that an official with the agency in charge of busting illegal placard parkers is demanding that other illegally parked officials stop parking in his illegal parking spot.

Deputy Inspector Raymond Festino of the Department of Investigation — the agency that has in the past cracked down on placard abuse — slipped the following letter on a car illegally parked on Liberty Street near the DOI’s headquarters: “THESE SPOTS ARE DESIGNATED FOR DEPT OF INVESTIGATION/NYPD EXECUTIVE PERSONEL [sic] ONLY. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM PARKING HERE IN THE FUTURE.” He signed it, “D.I. RAYMOND FESTINO, NYPD/DEPT OF INVESTION [sic] SQUAD.”

The note was left on a car with an official-looking placard issued by the “New York State Attorney General (Police),” which does exist as part of the office currently overseen by Attorney General Letitia James, the former City Council member, Public Advocate and, yes, placard abusing pol.

The note was first reported on the Twitter account @placardabuse.

The car with the Attorney General placard was parked in a “No stopping” zone. According to section 219-29 of the NYPD patrol guide [PDF], it is never legal for a placard possessor to park in a no-stopping zone. So Festino’s note can only be seen as one officer calling on another officer to stop parking illegally so that another officer can illegally park.

Streetsblog has been in touch with the Department of Investigation in hopes of interviewing new Commissioner Margaret Garnett over her plans to crack down on placard abuse in the city. That interview is pending. In the meantime, we reached out to DOI this week to ask Festino’s letter and its implications. Here is what DOI spokeswoman Diane Struzzi told us: