Thursday’s Headlines: More Charges Please! Edition

The big story on Wednesday was that the NYPD and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez are bringing charges against Mirza Baig — the red-light-running speeder who rammed his car into an SUV, which then careened into cyclist Jose Alzorriz, killing him instantly. (Gothamist, amNY, NY1 and the AP also covered it, with the Daily News providing key details.)

It’s nice to see authorities throw the book at a reckless driver so that other drivers see there’s a price to pay for killing. But is there? In a slew of other recent vehicle killings, the NYPD and city district attorneys have declined to charge drivers who snuffed out cyclists or pedestrians — many of them children or the elderly. (Yes, those links offer plenty of examples.)

The good news? District Attorneys need to get re-elected — and running on a platform of being soft on vehicular crime isn’t looking so good in a year when pedestrian and cyclist deaths are up by double digits.

OK, off the soapbox for now. Here’s the news: