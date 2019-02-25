No Charges in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Queens Boulevard

Police caught up with — but did not arrest — the hit-and-run taxi driver who ran down and killed a Queens Boulevard pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.

Cops say that 26-year-old Sherena Hundalani was on the sidewalk of the boulevard near 63rd Road at around 4 p.m. when the driver of a 2005 Lincoln Town Car hit her as he left the Mobil station, which is across from a busy shopping center. After hitting Hundalani, the driver, whose name was not released by the NYPD, continued west on Queens Boulevard, turning right onto Junction Boulevard, where he was stopped by a witness who “prevented the driver from leaving the scene,” a police spokesman told Streetsblog.

Police questioned the 55-year-old driver, but did not arrest him. Hundalani was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, but could not be saved.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Allan Fromberg, a spokesman for the Taxi and Limousine Commission, said the driver’s taxi license was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the NYPD investigation. He had been a driver since 2002 and did not have a bad record, Fromberg added.

Queens Boulevard was once known as the “Boulevard of Death” due to its high number of crashes. But fatalities and injuries have dropped dramatically since the city installed a protected bike lane from Roosevelt Avenue to Yellowstone Boulevard. The Department of Transportation says that total crashes are down 19 percent since the safety improvements were implemented, with total injuries down 24 percent.

Nonetheless, the final phase of the redesign — from Yellowstone to Union Turnpike — is stalled.