Anonymous Greenpointer Turns Abandoned Car into Art Statement

An abandoned car is an eyesore — unless it’s art!

A Greenpoint street artist got so fed up with an abandoned car parked on a local street that she turned the decaying chunk of metal into a statement — directed at the city for failing to do its job.

The artist, who runs the blog New York Shitty, told Streetsblog that she just wants the city to come haul away the eyesore, which has been parked without any wheels in front of a laundromat on Huron Street for at least a month.

“Blast it on the Internet and shame the city into doing its damned job,” the artist said.

But if neither the NYPD — which tickets and is responsible for removing illegally parked cars, or so it claims— or the Department of Sanitation — which is responsible for towing derelict cars such as ones with no plates — are capable of doing their jobs, then the eyesore should at least be turned into an art project.

“When is a stripped, abandoned car that’s been left on the street for over a month not a stripped, abandoned car that’s been left on the street for over a month?” the blogger wrote. “When it is called art!”

The woman behind New York Shitty emblazoned the graffiti-filled car with a plaque similar to ones found next to actual sculptures and paintings in museums.

“NYPD & Unknown Artists, Two Tired, 2019. Mixed Media. Gifted to the Greenpoint community courtesy of unknown benefactor, apathy and chronic ineptitude,” the caption says.

Neither New York’s Finest or New York’s Strongest have the best track record of fulfilling their duties of removing abandoned cars from the street, whether they have license plates on them or not.

Streetsblog documented back in April how the NYPD doesn’t actually respond to illegally parked cars to remove or ticket them, despite claiming it does.

The NYPD and Department of Sanitation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.