Thursday’s Headlines: Jane Jacobs Is Rolling in Her Grave Edition

Another day, another act in the continuing drama of the career of NIMBY advocate Arthur Schwartz.

On Wednesday, the loquacious litigator launched yet another lawsuit to harry city transit, as if he could hold back 14th Street’s buses from crawling faster than their former 3.8 miles an hour by sheer force of his torrents of words.

This suit pits disabled people against the riding public, on the idea that the MTA violated civil-rights laws when it moved some bus stops. Several outlets, including NY and Curbed covered the latest suit, which Streetsblog previewed Tuesday.

Vin Barone at amNY had a choice nugget, in which the chutzpah-prone Schwartz likened his fight against the busway to that of Jane Jacobs, who stymied Robert Moses in his quest to put an expressway through Washington Square Park. David Gurin, an urban planner and friend of Jacobs’s, called out Schwartz for the absurdity of the remark, citing Jacobs’s well-known views on the necessity of getting rid of automobiles. Roll one for Jane.

Meanwhile, dozens of protesters flooded the street in front of Schwartz’s W. 12th Street house last night to demand that he drop his earlier suit against the 14th Street Busway. PIX11 had the story. The Daily News did, too, but also had a photo of Friend of Streetsblog Macartney Morris stalking Schwartz sublimely.

In other news: