NINETEEN: Another Cyclist Killed on Brutal Coney Island Avenue

Another cyclist — the 19th of this bloody, bloody year — is dead, killed in a collision after a driver ran a red light on deadly Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn.

As first reported by Yeshiva World News, two cars collided near Avenue L at around 12:30 p.m., and one of the vehicles went flying into the 52-year-old cyclist against a building, killing him.

A 52-year-old cyclist was killed and a pedestrian was injured after two cars collided on Coney Island Avenue/Avenue L and one of the vehicles smashed them into a building wall, according to preliminary reports by NYPD — Kevin Duggan (@kduggan16) August 11, 2019

A dashboard camera video below shows that the driver of the silver car heading southbound on Coney Island Avenue ran the red light and collided with the driver of a blue mini-van heading east, with the light, on Avenue L. The collision sent the blue car into a cyclist who was waiting for the light on Coney Island Avenue. The cyclist never had a chance, as he was propelled into a building off camera.

Residents of Midwood have long complained about Coney Island Avenue, which suffers from a lack of enforcement because it is on the border of multiple police precincts.

“Coney Island Avenue is a dangerous multi lane speedway, very much in need of traffic calming,” said Nina Sabghir. “Part of what make Coney Island Avenue so dangerous is the complete lack of enforcement for double parking. Vehicles have to zig zag in and out of lanes and make turns from the wrong lane. This makes it difficult to see pedestrians trying to cross. Some street redesign has been done. But there is much to do.”

