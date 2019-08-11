NINETEEN: Another Cyclist Killed on Brutal Coney Island Avenue

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact. Photo: Umar Altaf via YouTube
Another cyclist — the 19th of this bloody, bloody year — is dead, killed in a collision after a driver ran a red light on deadly Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn.

As first reported by Yeshiva World News, two cars collided near Avenue L at around 12:30 p.m., and one of the vehicles went flying into the 52-year-old cyclist against a building, killing him.

Flatbush Hatzolah workers were first on the scene of the crash on Coney Island Avenue. The crushed bike is against the building wall. Photo: Yeshiva World News
A dashboard camera video below shows that the driver of the silver car heading southbound on Coney Island Avenue ran the red light and collided with the driver of a blue mini-van heading east, with the light, on Avenue L. The collision sent the blue car into a cyclist who was waiting for the light on Coney Island Avenue. The cyclist never had a chance, as he was propelled into a building off camera.

Residents of Midwood have long complained about Coney Island Avenue, which suffers from a lack of enforcement because it is on the border of multiple police precincts.

“Coney Island Avenue is a dangerous multi lane speedway, very much in need of traffic calming,” said Nina Sabghir. “Part of what make Coney Island Avenue so dangerous is the complete lack of enforcement for double parking. Vehicles have to zig zag in and out of lanes and make turns from the wrong lane. This makes it difficult to see pedestrians trying to cross. Some street redesign has been done. But there is much to do.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

 

  • All Clear

    All nearby blocks on Coney Island Avenue (Avenue J, Avenue K, Avenue M, Avenue N, etc.) had left turn signals installed during this summer- within the last 30 or so days. Avenue L is the only nearby intersection on Coney Island Avenue that doesn’t have a protected left-turn, even though the largest kosher supermarket in the United States is on one corner of L and Coney, and a Yeshiva (Jewish School) is on another. I would pass by the intersection, and always wonder why a protected left-turn signal wasn’t on this intersection as well.

  • harry smith

    NY_JET8271 has been queried 1 time.

    Total parking and camera violation tickets: 8

    4 | Front Or Back Plate Missing
    2 | School Zone Speed Camera Violation
    1 | No Parking – Street Cleaning
    1 | No Standing – Day/Time Limits

    https://twitter.com/NYScanner/status/1160607207882465280

  • Orcutt

    Silver car looked like it was speeding – possibly both cars

  • Joe R.

    Both cars were speeding. The blue car traveled roughly 60 feet in one second = ~40 mph. The silver car looks like it was going 50+ mph.

    Of course, somehow the NYPD and others are going to try to pin this on the dead cyclist. I’ll bet at some point the NYPD will mention whether or not the cyclist had a helmet on.

  • Joe R.

    Left turn signals take time out from the green cycle. Given how dangerous left turns are, I think they should be prohibited within NYC limits except in very limited circumstances (i.e. when there’s no real alternative and/or not allowing a left will require a many blocks long detour). In most cases you can go around a block making three rights instead of a left. Or you can turn right onto the street you want to make a left on, then make a u-turn. This is similar in principal to the jug handles NJ uses.

  • MatthewEH

    Looks to me like the driver of the silver car southbound on CIA blew the light, based on the state of the pedestrian signal we can see in the video. I don’t know this intersection well, though.

  • Boeings+Bikes

    NYPD crackdown on people standing on the sidewalk along Coney Island Blvd. in 3, 2, 1….

  • 1soReal

    Wow he really blew that light. Before I watched the vid I was thinking it was it was a light that just turned red. It doesnt even look like any attempt to slow down approaching it, though you’d need a view from behind to see the brake lights. I would think the driver had some kind of medical episode but the car was maintaining a straight line too well. Also on closer inspection the silver car does try to veer away at the last
    second

  • GuestBx

    Driver should minimum have their license suspended for life.

    I hope someone with Twitter tweets this video to the DOT Comish and the mayor.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    the driver of that silver car is a murderer

  • William Lawson

    “…suffers from a lack of enforcement because it is on the border of multiple police precincts.”

    Christ this pisses me off so much. Every day there’s just a litany of new evidence that the NYPD isn’t fit to police East Shitfuck let alone NYC.

  • Simon Phearson

    Jesus christ. Drivers are out of control in this city. They need to be stopped.

  • Rfegfiug Ferfhbuowe

    Details, first the cyclist is 35 now he’s 52? And somehow a suv transforms into a minivan? Amazingly written ?

  • vnm

    Watch, it will turn out he/she is already driving without a license. Happens all the time.

  • Joe R.

    The light turned green shortly after the driver blew through it, which means it was steady red while he/she was approaching the intersection. This wasn’t a case of “trying to make the light” and colliding with someone who was getting a jump on the green light. He/she went through a steady red which he/she would have seen long before he/she reached the intersection.

    I’m sure the driver will try to pull some medical episode excuse but that shouldn’t be allowed to fly. If you’re prone to having medical episodes which can cause you to drive like that you shouldn’t even be driving.

    The cyclist entered the crosswalk on red but it could have been to get out of the way of the crash. Unfortunately, he ended up putting himself right in the path of it.

