Thursday’s Headlines: Rate Evasion Edition

Gov. Hochul spent much of this year pushing Uber’s scheme to deregulate auto insurance at expense of crash victims, allegedly in the name of reducing costs to everyday drivers. But she didn’t touch one arguable force-multiplier for New York insurance costs — local drivers who register their cars out-of-state to save money.

Streetsblog previously reported that the cost of New York drivers who register their cars to false addresses has soared under Gov. Hochul to more than $50 million per year, but Hochul did nothing to address that issue — until Mayor Mamdani asked New Yorkers with high-dollar homes that could qualify them for the new pied-à-terre tax to prove the city is their primary residence. Turns out, a lot of people are

Now the governor’s office “is actively looking into any potential tax fraud revealed through the rollout of NYC’s pied-à-terre tax,” the City Reporter’s Andrew Giambrone shared on BlueSky on Wednesday afternoon.

new: Gov. Hochul's office is actively looking into any potential tax fraud revealed through the rollout of NYC's pied-à-terre tax, a spokesperson says. e.g., cases where someone claims to live here most of the time, but doesn't pay NYC taxes, or has their car registered elsewhere — Andrew Giambrone (@andrewgiambrone.bsky.social) 2026-08-05T20:43:20.548Z

the pied-à-terre tax is targeted at pricey, mostly unoccupied homes in the city and meant to help fund city services. but it also introduces a new form of tax exposure for people who may be outing themselves as NYC primary residents, even as they claim primary residence elsewhere — Andrew Giambrone (@andrewgiambrone.bsky.social) 2026-08-05T20:48:51.197Z

Streetsblog will have more to say on this topic in the coming days. Needless to say, the number of local cars with out-of-state plates has been a longtime interest of ours.

In other news: