Tuesday’s Headlines: The Public Advocate Starts Advocating Edition

It only took five months and 19 cyclists dead this year, but Public Advocate Jumaane Williams — who has long been inconsistent on street safety issues (as well as a horrifically reckless driver himself) — will ride over the Brooklyn Bridge on Tuesday with cycling advocates, his office said in a press release.

“The bike tour will conclude in front of 1 Centre Street with a press conference, where the group will discuss steps the city must take to help prevent further tragedy,” Williams’s office said in its press advisory — the first statement of any kind from the public advocate in a year when blood is literally running in the streets and everyone else but Williams has been advocating for the public.

Better late than never, Mr. Advocate. Welcome to the fight for livable streets!

OK, we’re off the soapbox for now. Here’s the news: