It’s 27! Jumaane Williams’s Driving Record is Worse Than Reported

Council Member Jumaane Williams has a horrific driving record. Photo: John McCarten for NYC Council
Council Member Jumaane Williams has a horrific driving record. Photo: John McCarten for NYC Council

He’s worse than you thought.

The man who wants to be your next Public Advocate has been nabbed by school zone cameras 27 times — not 18 as the Daily News reported this week.

In its story about Council Member Jumaane Williams’s driving record on Sunday, the tabloid used the lower figure because it only searched back to 2016. But the full record shows that Williams has nine more camera violations, plus 20 other infractions, dating back to 2013, when school-zone cameras were approved.

Williams had called the Daily News story a “political” attack, but in an interview earlier this week with Streetsblog, Williams apologized and took responsibility for the tickets. “I’m absolutely sorry, and should be held accountable — as I am,” he told Streetsblog’s David Meyer. Williams has paid $1,628.38 in fines, but still owes $245, records show.

He promised to change his driving behavior.

“You gotta slow down, that’s the whole message I got seeing that jarring number of 18 tickets in two years,” he said, suggesting that he was well aware that there were more violations lurking deeper in his driving record.

The 10 bus lane violations are particularly ironic. Earlier this year, Williams joined several other car-loving southern Brooklyn lawmakers in opposing dedicated bus lanes for the B82 route citing a preference for on-street car storage.

The NYPD said that 80 percent of drivers nabbed by a speed camera never get a second ticket, though Williams is hardly in that category. In fact, with 27 speed camera violations, Williams would be one of the 2,500 worst repeat offenders caught on camera. (One caveat: Tickets are issued to specific license plates, so it is unclear if Williams was the driver in every instance.)

Would-be supporters of Williams are conflicted.

“Councilmember Williams has acknowledged his culpability, and promised to change. The proof will be in his follow through,” said Eric McClure of StreetsPAC. “Our elected leaders should hold themselves to at least the same standards they expect of the rest of us, and respecting the speed limit – especially around school kids – and staying clear of bus lanes is not a very high bar to clear. He can do better, and he knows it.”

Willliams did not respond to a request for comment for this story, but tweeted at Streetsblog after this story was published:

  • Joe R.

    Wait, $1,873.38 for all that, and I recall a cyclist getting hit with $4,600 in fines for one traffic stop:

    http://gothamist.com/2017/03/31/cyclists_red_lights_tickets.php

    Is something not right here?

  • Danny G

    Let’s see if Councilman Jumaane can commit to delivering street safety improvements at the 27 most dangerous intersections in his district. What better way to turn the page and let this be a moment where politicians who are brave enough to apologize can lead by example.

  • Danny G

    Ack! Sorry for the typo – that should be Councilman Williams. I don’t mean to belittle him by using his first name.

  • neroden

    Well, I gotta give credit to him for taking responsibility. Few people do. Let’s see if he changes.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Monday’s Headlines: Jumaane Williams Never Fooled Us Edition

By Gersh Kuntzman |
The man who wants to be your next Public Advocate is also a man who is statistically more likely than most drivers to kill your son or daughter. Yes, the Daily News reported Sunday that Council Member Jumaane Williams received 18 school zone camera violations between March, 2016 and July, 2018. That's worse than street safety pariah Marty Golden, who even meekly apologized for the 14 tickets his car has gotten. (Williams declined to apologize in Jillian Jorgensen's News story.) Plus the rest of today's news...

Jumaane Williams Calls for Speed Cams in Wake of Toddler’s Death

By Brad Aaron |
City Council Member Jumaane Williams has issued a statement calling for speed cameras and other traffic-calming measures following the death of Denim McLean, the 2-year-old killed by a curb-jumping driver in East Flatbush. Williams also says more motorists should be held responsible for crashes that result in death. This incident took place at the corner […]