Marty Golden and 5 Democrats Want to Block Better Bus Service on Kings Highway

The Southern Brooklyn pols are trying to nix bus lanes planned for the B82, one of the slowest bus routes in the borough.

If Marty Golden, Simcha Felder, Mark Treyger, Chaim Deutsch, Steven Cymbrowitz, and Dov Hikind get their way, B82 riders will stay stuck in traffic. Photo: DOT
DOT and the MTA are working to speed up bus service on the B82, which carries 28,000 daily trips across southern Brooklyn but averages less than 7 mph. Standing in the way are six Brooklyn pols who are trying hard to stop improvements that will make life better for their bus-riding constituents.

The plan for B82 Select Bus Service calls for bus lanes along Kings Highway, slated for implementation this spring. The B82 is one of Brooklyn’s slowest, least reliable routes and in dire need of improvement. Nearly one in every five B82 buses arrives in bunches, and only 48 percent arrive on time, according to the Bus Turnaround Campaign.

State Senator Marty Golden
DOT has mapped out the segments where the B82 moves the slowest — that’s where bus lanes are coming.

At least, that’s where bus lanes will be implemented if the city withstands the protestations of Republican State Senator Marty Golden and five Democrats — State Senator Simcha Felder, City Council members Mark Treyger and Chaim Deutsch, and Assembly members Steven Cymbrowitz and Dov Hikind.

On narrower blocks of Kings Highway, the DOT plan would repurpose 134 parking spots for bus lanes that will be in effect on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. [PDF]. Outside of those times, the curb would still be reserved for car storage.

To those six elected officials, those parking spaces are more important that faster, more reliable bus service for tens of thousands of people.

In a March 8 letter to DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, Golden opposed the conversion of parking spots into rush hour bus lanes on Kings Highway between MacDonald Avenue and Ocean Avenue — where buses travel 5 mph or slower! — claiming it would result in “less shopping” and cause “permanent damage to retailers and businesses.”

Then earlier this week, the five Democrats echoed Golden in comments reported by Kings County Politics.

The dedicated bus lanes proposed for Kings Highway between McDonald Avenue and Ocean Avenue only run in one direction, and only during the weekday morning and evening rush hours. Image: DOT/MTA
But experience has disproven the old scare tactic about bus improvements undermining local business. On Fordham Road in the Bronx, retailers saw more growth in sales after the launch of Select Bus Service, which repurposed curbside parking, than the borough as a whole.

Most people aren’t driving to shop on Kings Highway either. DOT and MTA surveyed 7,500 people out on the street and found that more than three quarters of them came by transit or walking, not by car.

DOT and MTA surveyed 7,500 Kings Highway shoppers, and found the overwhelming majority weren't coming by car. Image: DOT
Meanwhile, much of the B82’s poor performance can be traced to chaotic curb management, with parking and delivery activity interfering with buses, according to DOT. In video interviews compiled by the agency, riders said the street is simply too clogged with cars and trucks for buses to travel smoothly:

Even so, to assuage concerns about parking, DOT and the Kings Highway BID tasked traffic engineer Sam Schwartz with adding 21 parking spots in the area.

The electeds were not appeased. At a City Council hearing earlier this month, Deutsch told Trottenberg that he “used to be so happy to see her,” but now he thinks, “Uch, another SBS route in my district.”

The B82 was one of 16 bus routes in Brooklyn that received an “F” in the bus report cards released last month by the Bus Turnaround Coalition. The route provides an essential connection across southern Brooklyn. There is no train that serves those trips — tens of thousands of people riding the bus have to stew in traffic with single-occupancy vehicles.

People will still be able to shop on Kings Highway after bus lanes are installed. If anything, once buses that can carry 50 people prove to be faster and more reliable, more customers will be able to reach those businesses than with a handful of cars clogging the curb.

  • reasonableexplanation

    I know this route well! I’m not opposed to the bus lanes per se, but this street is only this bad due to constant double parking. There’s not that much motor vehicle traffic on it, The road can handle it plenty well, it’s just super common to have idiots double parking, sometimes even on both sides across from each other, forcing buses and everybody else going both ways to take turns squeezing through one narrow opening and going into opposing traffic.

    Ticket double parkers mercilessly on Kings Hwy and you won’t even need bus lanes.

    I’m sure this goes for many, many streets across the city. Why is this never considered as an option??

  • Vooch

    think marty golden will give Über $750,000 so they can pay Elaine’s family hush money ?

  • Twinkles

    As usual, all about me, me, me these bad elected officials. All about their driving, their parking….

  • redbike
  • 6SJ7

    The shoppers who drive to Kings Highway are higher income people who spend more and buy more valuable items than the shoppers on the bus.

    BTW, is there some kind of a NYCDOT study going on about converting Avenue U to a 1-way street??

  • JarekFA

    “The shoppers who drive to Kings Highway are higher income people who spend more and buy more valuable items than the shoppers on the bus.” citation?

    So these pols are out here so that it’s easier for the more affluent to run errands, 5 of whom are supposed democrats?

    I take the F rated B61 all the time. My income is plenty high and I spend a lot. What I don’t like to do is circle the block 5 times looking for parking, which is why I take the bus (or uber). But I’d prefer to take the bus as it’s cheaper.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The shoppers who drive to Kings Highway are shoppers who once drove to Kings Plaza before other people started taking the bus there.

  • 6SJ7

    You’re the exception. I’m sure the business owners on Kings Hwy want to make it easier for their ‘affluent’ customers to shop there.

  • JarekFA

    This isn’t 5th avenue in midtown where such an argument could make sense [it still doesn’t but that’s a luxury good corridor]. The more likely explanation is that the business owners primarily drive and that causes them to have a misguided view on how the totality of people travel along, and get to, Kings Highway. Again, this is, in my opinion [sorry!], a low-end commercial corridor. And as always, parking is such a pain that anything that makes it more difficult to park is treated with hysteria. It never dawns upon them that SBS has the ability to bring a lot more people across their store front. We’re talking doctor’s offices, nail salons, restaurants, agencies, hardware stores and residential along a very densely populated corridor. In fact, the one thing that could actually increase foot traffic is precisely enhancing the B82. You could build a parking garage (instead of sacrificing public street space for private car usage) but then you get the issue that you have in downtown flushing in which not only is downtown flushing terribly congested, but you have massive back-ups going in and out of the plentiful garages.

    For myself, the only time I traveled to Kings Highway to shop was to get an infant scale and this was the only place I could find one in stock (thank you Orthodox Jews and your high birthrate]. I took an Uber. With reliable SBS I may have taken a train to the SBS. Even if I had a car at my place, I probably wouldn’t have driven as the thought of having to find parking would be sufficient to give me hives.

    I’ve been to these exotic places such as Europe. It becomes manifestly obvious that you can move a hell of a lot more people with buses provided that such buses are actually convenient to use. SBS is a big part of that and the stats back it up everywhere they’ve been implemented.
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/eda785433fb41b375d4d90e3890a919ab09b5a6379d2470b3eea706c7765fde4.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5a482df0cf53b8f481d75b141f3f6dd4798a58d18678de9dc26132a3e95ce906.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/deee420b4b00cd21d792112c92bafc3d2decdcae149d1ae168d86bcd719fc4b9.jpg

  • dave “paco” abraham

    Was there any study done to show the turn over rates of those 134 spots? If Sam Schwartz’s office found a way to return 21 spots and they can show a big chunk of those spaces on that stretch don’t really turn over much in the day then its a no brainer which the DOT ought to move ahead with despite the opposition.

  • redbike

    > more likely explanation is that the business owners primarily drive

    Quibbling / expanding on this.

    Anecdotally, street parking adjacent to retail is frequently occupied by store owners and / or employees, not shoppers.

    Suggestion: metered short-term (an hour or less) parking with no provision to extend the stay. Encourage turnover.

    Park | Pay | Shop | Leave

    With vigorous enforcement.

  • 6SJ7

    Kings Highway has seen better days. 😉

