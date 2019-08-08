Medical Examiner: NYPD is ‘Incorrect’ That Cyclist Killed Pedestrian

Photo: Dave Colon
Photo: Dave Colon

Stop the presses: The city medical examiner has not ruled that the hit-and-run cyclist being sought by NYPD for allegedly killing a Manhattan pedestrian last week actually caused the victim’s death.

Police had said that 60-year-old Michael Collopy was struck by the cyclist as he stood in the protected bike lane at Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street on Wednesday, July 31 — and the NYPD definitively stated that the cyclist caused the head trauma that led to Collopy’s death on Aug. 5.

“The medical examiner determined the cause of death was a result of the pedestrian being struck by the bicyclist,” the NYPD said. That statement was not true.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner told Streetsblog on Thursday that police were “incorrect.”

“The ME has not yet made a determination (decided cause/manner of death) in this case,” Aja Worthy-Davis said. She added that she would begin reaching out to local reporters who had also published the NYPD’s version of the events.

Indeed, late on Thursday afternoon, Worthy-Davis sent the following email to multiple media outlets.

It has come to my attention that recent media coverage that covered the death of Michael Collopy stated that the case Medical Examiner (forensic pathologist) made a determination regarding the cause and manner of death.

For clarity, the cause and manner of death in this case is pending determination.

We’d ask that you make this correction in your coverage.

NYPD spokesman Sgt. Vincent Marchese could not explain the discrepancy on Thursday and declined to respond to Worthy-Davis’s direct challenge to the NYPD’s version of events.

“According to the report, this is what we have,” Marchese said. The NYPD had also said Collopy was a Harlem resident, but neighbors at the building where he supposedly lived did not know him and the building super told Streetsblog that no building resident had recently died. Other media outlets said Collopy lived in Chelsea, near where he was allegedly hit.

Very little is known about the last moments in the life of Michael Collopy. Police claim that the northbound cyclist hit him as Collopy stood in the protected bike lane — and they claim that the cyclist fled the scene. The NYPD said that officers showed up at the scene and “encountered a 60-year-old male at the location with head trauma.” It is unclear if Collopy had been knocked down by the cyclist or fell trying to avoid the bike rider, or merely fell on his own.

In any event, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died on Aug. 5.

NYPD did not respond to specifics about the crash on Thursday.

The death of Michael Collopy — whatever the circumstances — is a cause for alarm for all road users, a point underscored by Transportation Alternatives.

“All New Yorkers deserve safe streets and the ability to navigate our city without fear of injury and death,” said the group’s co-deputy director Marco Conner. “Every person killed on New York’s streets is one too many, regardless of the type of vehicle by which they’re struck. Michael Collopy’s death is a tragedy and could have been prevented. Our hearts go out to his family. New Yorkers who bike have a duty to always yield to pedestrians, the most vulnerable users of our streets.”

Conner also underscored how rarely a pedestrian is killed by a cyclist, though it is unclear if that was even the case in this death.

“Since January of 2014, five pedestrians have been killed by cyclists in New York City, while more than 700 pedestrians have been killed by drivers of cars and trucks,” Conner said.

— with Dave Colon and Eve Kessler

  • harry smith

    Basically, whatever NYPD say after any collision involving a cyclist, believe the opposite. More police bullshit after a fatality here:

    “At the time of the crash, a police spokesperson told Gothamist that Hanegby was “swerving left,” a conclusion that is not supported by the video.”

    https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2018/09/20/see-it-judge-releases-video-of-bus-driver-killing-citi-bike-rider-dan-hanegby/

  • Ten Blocks

    I TOLD YOU SO

  • Joe R.

    It is unclear if Collopy had been knocked down by the cyclist or fell trying to avoid the bike rider, or merely fell on his own.

    Funny that some of us were theorizing exactly this. Regardless of whether he died being hit by a cyclist, or tripped and fell, any death at only 60 years old is tragic. I hope the medical examiner finds a definitive cause.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Did the cops bother to look around for camera footage of the location where this man was severely injured? Not sure whether this was at the north or south crosswalk but there are two banks on the northern corners and a DOT camera that shows both south corners.

  • jeremy

    You actually expect the NYPD to do their job?

  • Larry Littlefield

    Let’s check the cameras please.

    It is very difficult to kill or critically injury a pedestrian while on a bicycle. A person and a bicycle doesn’t weight much more than a person, and with the exception of downhill there is only so fast someone can ride.

    My view is any serve injury to a pedestrian caused by a bicyclist is either a freak accident (hitting one’s head just the wrong way) or a case of a bicyclist going too fast in the vicinity of pedestrians. Pedestrians step right out in front of me all the time, but I can always stop, and event if I didn’t it would not be a severe crash.

    Because cases of bicyclists causing serve harm to pedestrians are so rare, they should be analyzed closely. There is another possibility here. The pedestrian may have been struck by a motor vehicle after either being knocked into traffic by a bicyclist of having to move to avoid the bicycle. That would be similar to a bicyclist being killed after getting doored.

    In any event, I want to see the video.

  • Joe R.

    It is very difficult to kill or critically injury a pedestrian while on a bicycle. A person and a bicycle doesn’t weight much more than a person, and with the exception of downhill there is only so fast someone can ride.

    To go into more detail here, if we’re talking about blunt force trauma to major organs as the mechanism for death, as opposed to hitting one’s head after a fall, it’s virtually impossible. I’ve figured you need bicycle speeds in the vicinity of 60+ mph for that to occur. Those are the kinds of speeds pros reach in races with long alpine descents, but not the speeds any cyclist normally reaches on NYC streets. We just don’t have an hills long enough, steep enough, straight enough, and more important without any potential obstacles to enable reaching those kinds of speeds. More importantly, the cyclist would likely also die in a collision with a person at that speed.

  • com63

    You can easily knock someone over and they can hit their head on the ground. That is usually how people die in these collisions. With a little bit of luck, that same impact could knock someone down and they could get up uninjured. It is largely just bad luck.

  • Larry Littlefield

    At least no one is saying pedestrians should be wearing helmets.

    This is the same stretch where I got a ticket for going through a green/yellow light. (The police officers were behind the light and saw the walk signal turn red, which is what happens when the vehicular light turns yellow). So I am sure glad I work downtown now, and don’t have to go there.

  • JL

    >>,”NYPD spokesman Sgt. Vincent Marchese could not explain the discrepancy on Thursday and declined to respond to Worthy-Davis’s direct challenge to the NYPD’s version of events.”

    They were only kidding. The NYPD likes to joke about fatalities and made up laws. Why ruined a good story? The New York Post article already has a quote from a witness that wasn’t there saying that she had three near-death experiences from close calls with cyclists.

  • William Lawson

    Well, consider this. When a cyclist was deliberately run over in the 2nd Ave bike lane near Houston St a couple of years ago, the victim was left to hunt out camera footage for himself because the NYPD wouldn’t do it. He ended up getting footage of the whole thing from a business across the street – one which the NYPD could have asked themselves in 5 minutes when they were at the scene of the crime. But they didn’t, because they’re a bunch of lazy, ignorant assholes who hate NYC and everyone in it, and every aspect of the way they police this city is along those lines.

  • Joe R.

    Ironically probably a lot more pedestrians would be saved if they wore helmets than cyclists. Of course, the risk of head injury in both cases is too low to justify helmet wearing.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG