Manhattan Pedestrian Dies After Being Knocked Down by Hit-And-Run Cyclist

6th Avenue and West 23rd Street, where Collopy was struck by the cyclist. (Google Maps)
A Harlem man has died from his injuries sustained in a crash caused by a hit-and-run cyclist — and the NYPD is searching for the suspect, police said on Wednesday night.

According to the NYPD, Michael Collopy, 60, was hit by a cyclist at about 11:53 a.m. on July 31 as he stood in the protected bike lane at Sixth Avenue and 23rd Street, a busy corner. The cyclist kept on pedaling.

Emergency responders took Collopy to Bellevue Hospital, where he died on Aug. 5. The city’s medical examiner announced on Wednesday that Collopy’s death stemmed from the injuries sustained in the crash with the cyclist.

Police offered little other information, including a description of the cyclist, more on Collopy’s injuries beyond “head trauma, or even if there is video that could help ascertain what happened.

The intersection where Collopy was killed was the same location where Robyn Hightman was struck and killed by a truck driver in June. Collopy is the second pedestrian killed by a cyclist this year, and the 62nd pedestrian killed overall in 2019.

Sixth Avenue and 23rd is a chaotic street, with four through lanes for cars and two turning bays for drivers looking to go east or west on 23rd Street. Six cyclists, 18 pedestrians and 15 drivers have been injured at the intersection since January, 2016.

The death of Michael Collopy is likely to spur a backlash from drivers and some media figures who complain that cyclists are “out of control” in the city — but very few pedestrians have been killed by cyclists, especially when compared to the carnage caused by automobile drivers.

Since 2012, the first full year when the Department of Transportation was required to collect such data, seven New York City pedestrians have been struck and killed by cyclists, compared to 1,008 killed by drivers.

On average, the pedestrian annual death toll by cyclists is less than one. But roughly 138 pedestrians are killed in the average year by cars in New York City.

  • relevantjeff

    Why was he in the bike lane, to begin with? If Collopy had been standing on the curb, as he waited to cross 6th Avenue, he’d be alive and well right now. It’s a tragedy that he passed away, but he had no business standing in a traffic lane.

  • scastro87

    You gotta be kidding me. Do you say the same thing when a pedestrian Jay walking or crossing against the light gets hit by a car?

  • meelar2

    This is victim blaming BS. No excuse for hit and run.

  • Joe R.

    We don’t know the circumstances. Was he standing in the bike lane when the light was green for the cyclist, was he at a corner or midblock, did he suddenly walk into the bike lane? Either party could be at fault here but we won’t know unless video surfaces.

    As for “hit and run”, it’s entirely possible the cyclist struck him with a slight glancing blow, he lost his balance, fell, and hit his head. However, the cyclist may not have known this unless he bothered to look back. He/she may have just thought he/she brushed against the pedestrian, and assumed nothing happened, as is usually the case 99.999% of the time when that happens.

    The bottom line is we just don’t know what happened here. If there’s no video or witnesses, we may never know.

  • WodOffPooH

    Why are there so many bikes anyway. How can we have a healthy city when lawless twisted metallic chariots of death are rolling through the streets. Bikes are a nuisance and they have murdered one too many people. How fast was the bike going? He was probably speeding and drunk on his phone. We need new laws to restrict these death machines. How can babies sleep safely at night knowing there is a rouge bicycle roaming at night looking to mow down mommy…..

    Sound familiar???

    Don’t be victim blamers right?!

  • Joe R.

    You forgot the infamous “bikes have killed untold numbers of people and pets” which I recall someone on the City Council said maybe ten years ago.

  • WodOffPooH

    Pedestrians are the only group that cannot be ticketed because the NYC police will use it as an excuse to mostly ticket black people in areas with very little traffic.

  • Cookie23

    Why did the cyclist take off, instead staying with the man he had hit? How did the cyclist fail to see him standing in the lane? The victim is not to blame in a hit and run, no matter what the vehicle is.

