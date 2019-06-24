UPDATED: Cyclist Killed on Sixth Avenue by Hit-And-Run Trucker

Driver is, in fact, let go with a consoling pat on the shoulder from the NYPD.

A cyclist was killed on Sixth Avenue on Monday morning. Photo: Julianne Cuba
Police say a truck driver ran over and killed a 20-year-old bicyclist on Sixth Avenue this morning — and then kept on driving before eventually returning to the scene.

The cyclist, identified by friends as professional rider Robyn Hightman whose preferred pronouns were they/them, was run over near 24th Street at around 9:30 a.m. by a truck driver who did not initially remain at the scene, cops said. Hightman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they died.

The victim was preliminarily identified as Robyn Hightman.
The driver of the truck, Antonio Garcia, returned later, after a passenger in another car told him he had hit someone, he told Streetsblog. Police interviewed 54-year-old Garcia and later said they slapped him with five summonses at the scene, although they could not immediately elaborate on what they were for.

Cops say both Hightman and Garcia were traveling northbound on Sixth Avenue when “they collided.” Garcia said this crash was his first “accident” in 14 years as a driver for the company. He claimed he did not feel the impact of the crash. The passenger in the truck also used the term “accident” to describe the crash.

“We didn’t know we hit someone,” he said, employing the magic words that have often helped killer drivers avoid charges. “We went back after people started yelling at us.”

A Streetsblog video shows a police officer patting Garcia on the shoulder before leaving the crash scene. (Warning: the video is difficult to watch knowing that a police officer is consoling a driver who just killed a cyclist.)

The truck in question had been hit with 83 total summonses since 2015, including two speeding tickets, according to the essential database Howsmydrivingnyc. Most of the tickets were for parking violations.

Hightman is the 12th bike rider killed so far this year, according to NYPD stats. Last year, 10 cyclists died on the streets of New York.

Transportation Alternatives said the crash shows that “Vision Zero remains in crisis.”

“The latest preventable tragedy is further evidence that Mayor Bill de Blasio is failing to protect the people of New York City from even the most basic dangers,” the group said in a statement.

Hightman’s friends were organizing a vigil for the fallen cyclist for 7 p.m. on Monday night at the crash scene.

Cyclists at the scene of Robyn Hightman's death.
Cyclists (above) at the scene of Robyn Hightman’s death (below).
It does not appear that the cyclist was in the protected bike lane on Sixth Avenue, but there is frequently congestion along that stretch. Photo: Julianne Cuba
It does not appear that the cyclist was in the protected bike lane on Sixth Avenue, but there is frequently congestion along that stretch. Photo: Julianne Cuba

 

  • MatthewEH

    RIP. Positioning of the wreckage seems to indicate the rider was not in the PBL on the left side of the avenue. But there are completely legit reasons not to ride in the PBL. Or for all I know the rider was riding on 23rd either east- or westbound and got T-boned by the truck driver blowing a red light for northbound drivers. And then was thrown that far. Or similar.

    Again RIP.

  • Edwin V

    The NYPost made sure to blame the bicyclist by pointing out they were not in the bike lane, based solely on the photo. Callous.

  • MatthewEH

    F***ers

    This is a half-block from my office. I don’t traverse this intersection literally every day, but I’m there a lot. So goddamned scary.

  • Not at all speculating on what happened here, but on this topic it pisses me off to see bikers riding in the right-hand lane on avenues that have wide PBLs (1st and 2nd e.g.), a very common sight.

  • Zero Vision

    other than in the world where her boss doesn’t give a sh*t, in what world should polly trottenberg keep her job?

  • Was the truck illegally large?

  • Learned Hand

    Not speculating, but you are victim blaming.

  • Simon Phearson

    It “pisses you off”? Why?

    The Sixth Avenue PBL isn’t exactly very safe feeling right now, given the level of construction-related diversion and pedestrian overflow it gets around where this happened. If you want cyclists to stay in the PBLs, you need to design PBLs where they feel safe.

  • AMH

    You have to cross FOUR lanes of traffic to get to/from the bike lane.

  • AMH

    That was my first question, but the photo shows a regular box truck. However cab-forward design needs to become mandatory.

  • walks bikes drives

    FYI as pointed out below, the truck was a box truck, not a tractor trailer.

  • Photos on Twitter show the bike lane blocked for construction. Doesn’t matter, though. It’s still illegal to kill people outside the bike lane.

  • Knut Torkelson

    Trottenberg should resign or be fired, and de Blasio needs to appoint someone serious about changing the deadly culture of NYC streets. Of course, that would require de Blasio actually caring about changing that culture, instead he’s off deep throating corn dogs at a county fair in Iowa somewhere.

  • jposner

    Back when I took drivers ed, I was told that a driver is responsible for being aware of everything around their vehicle. Drivers need to be held to that standard. If a driver is operating a vehicle that kills or injures someone, and they are unaware, that lack of awareness itself should be a criminal act, requiring mandatory prosecution, taking the judgement away from NYPD. Otherwise, NYPD will accept “they came out of nowhere” as an excuse every single time.

  • John C.

    “We went back after people started yelling at us.” So people on the street knew the driver hit someone, but not the driver? How is that a rational excuse/defense?

  • Edwin V

    She could have also been making the right turn onto 24th which would require not being in the bike lane between 23rd and 24th Streets.

  • thomas040

    with no safe alternate passage established like it’s required by law now, I believe.

  • thomas040

    Someone else said that there was construction in the bike lane, which is very plausible since whether or not a bike lane is free is very much like the ‘IsTheLRunning’ site: Half the time it is not.

  • William Lawson

    Once again let me just point out that it is NOT possible to run over a cyclist without feeling it. This excuse is rolled out over and over and accepted by the police and nobody bothers checking its validity, even after people are killed.

    Many years ago I was a passenger in a truck many times larger than this when we hit a stray dog who ran out with a pack of other strays. We didn’t see her but we felt a small thump and that was enough to make us say “uh-oh” and he stopped the truck and we found the dog. Now we’re expected to believe that two people in a small truck hit a fully grown adult on a metal bicycle and neither of them felt so much as a ding. FUCK OFF, I cannot stress that enough. Throw them both in jail for lying, and thr driver charged with manslaughter.

  • William Lawson

    The Post is a dying shitrag of a paper that few people buy outside of SI and LI.

  • It seems to add to the chaos.

  • I didn’t intend to. In my heart I blame the driver, just as most people who read this site. I guess in my crass way I was wondering out loud why people insist on doing that. I’m not talking about crossing over to get to a side street or whatever, talking about riding down the whole length of say 2nd ave from the 20s down to Houston, riding the whole way in the select bus lane. I see it daily and it bothers me, I thought it might possibly be relevant to this incident. But now I remember, we cannot ever have such a discussion. Sorry.

  • Nothing having to do with the killing of cyclists is on Trottenberg; it is all entirely on de Blasio. An appointee does not set policy. And an appointee can go only so far as her boss will allow. Even the dynamic Sadik-Khan would have gotten nowhere if not for the backing by the mayor who appointed her.

  • Exactly right. Hitting someone with a car should be considered to be presumptive evidence of negligence, the same as “accidentally” shooting someone.

  • relevantjeff

    A shit rag that can’t die soon enough.

  • Alan

    It is (and should be seen as) an admission of guilt, not an excuse.

  • I believe that you were not blaming the victim here. And I do not disagree with the substance of the sentiment that you expressed, as I am another bicyclist who hates seeing cyclists riding outside a usable bike lane.

    Still, you should realise that there is no mitigating language that you can use when that sentiment is expressed in response to a story about the death of a cyclist. The mere mention will inevitably leave the impression of victim-blaming, entirely apart from your intentions.

    I don’t doubt that you were being sincere in your statement that you are not blaming the cyclist for being killed. But I hope that you will understand that the expression of this sort of thing in the immediate aftermath of such a killing is not appropriate.

  • I am realizing that expressing such ideas is more or less never acceptable. In my own mind, I always look at these fatality reports trying to learn something that will help me not get killed out there. I always thought I was being pragmatic, but I guess it comes off as ghoulish. I will admit, there have been incidents where in my mind I blame both driver and cyclist/pedestrian. In general I just want to have a frank discussion but this is not the forum. Sorry.

  • Learned Hand

    Thank you for the context. Many others have noted as well that the 6th avenue bike lane has been under construction and treacherous recently along many stretches.

  • It’s just not the time, mere hours after the body of our dead comrade was scraped off the street. A day or two from now would have been better.

  • Jackie Waters

    Another common sight is delivery vehicles parked in so called bike lanes.

  • Joe R.

    Hitting someone because you claim you didn’t see them should also be taken as an admission of incompetence. So should saying “I lost control of the vehicle”. In both cases, you should lose driving privileges permanently.

  • MatthewEH

    Can confirm – the PBL is blocked off right now with construction tape. I can see it from my office window. The road otherwise seems to be open.

  • Between you and me Ferdinand, having read more details, I conclude that I can’t make any judgement other than the driver was being either reckless or careless. Beyond that, of course it is complicated. These things are not binary. I do wonder what part the cyclist played in the incident. I cannot help but to. I like to feel like I am as in control of my destiny out there as possible. For instance I have pulled over and let certain box trucks pass me because in that moment it feels the safest option. You can tell when certain drivers are running late and driving like shit and/or are assholes, right? That’s what I’m talking about. I am super defensive, my motto out there is: A) am invisible, 2) and nobody out here cares if I live or die. Not everyone else rides like that, I realize it. And that is their right, I am not questioning it. There is a fairly wide spectrum of cycling behavior, don’t you agree?

  • Yes, but I cannot endorse the idea of riding like you’re invisible. While it is good to pay attention to the most aggressive drivers, and to duck out of their way when you sense it is necessary, overall the task is to become visible.

    So waive your arms, blow your horn, shout, wear white gloves. At night use lights and even a reflective vest, and reflective gloves. Use hand signals to signal every turn (remembering that the left arm bent upward at the elbow signals a right turn, which is useful for the frequent circumstance of being on the far right of a street that has no bike lane). At a red light, catch the eye of the driver to your left, and indicate to that driver your intention to go straight, so as to reduce the likelihood of that driver making a right turn in front of you when the light turns.

    If you want to take control of your destiny to the extent that is possible, then you can give the impression of being just aggressive enough to get attention, without placing yourself in unnecessary danger, and without ever forgetting your own actual vulnerability as a cyclist.

  • Joe R.

    Part of the answer is most NYC bike infrastructure is substandard, and not really usable at more than a jogging pace. A cyclist is allowed to leave the bike lane for any reason, including if it’s unsafe at the speed they wish to ride at. The real answer here isn’t to chastise cyclists for leaving the bike lane, but to build bike infrastructure which is safe and usable at the complete range of speeds which cyclists go (i.e. 8 mph up to ~25 mph). That includes having enough room for safe passing. It also means keeping the pavement in good condition. One problem with the protected bike lanes is that the part of road they’re on is typically in the worst condition. The pavement adjacent to the curb is where utilities are buried under, for example. This is repeatedly dug up and patched.

    Remember also for working cyclists like Robyn time is money. Maybe a recreational rider is fine with putting along at 9 mph in the protected lane but that’s not an option if you use your bike to make a living. It’s not even a real option for many commuter cyclists for whom bike commuting is only viable if it can be done within certain time constraints.

  • JL

    There is got to be video evidence.

  • Guy Ross

    I know it’s simple tribalism but seeing the photo, with the flipped-brim happy-to-be-alive kid hanging out on a cold morning, really hits home.

    RIP – I hope you had a full, too short life bathed in love.

  • Blart

    Yeah, not sure how you wouldn’t feel it, or not be able to distinguish other bumps or whatnot in the road from hitting someone with enough force that killed an adult on a bicycle — not to mention no clue of the visual aspect of the accident either? Trying to keep an open mind here,

  • PDiddy

    I genuinely worry for all the fixed gear riders, couriers and commuters that ride more aggressively than your average citibike riders. There is no safety in “not being afraid”. We need to accelerate all protected infrastructure projects and Amsterdamize NYC.

  • Joe R.

    Yes, just sad to be gone at so young an age. Even more so when you think of all that might have happened in her lifetime to slow or reverse aging. She may well have had 100 years or more ahead of her. Heck, I’m 56½ and I like to think I still have more years ahead of me than behind me.

  • Gadea

    RIP Robyn Hightman. Heartbreaking.

  • Zero Vision

    Baloney. Mike Bloomberg was actually pretty bad when it came to streets until JSK came around. As much as he gave his commissioners a long leash, JSK pushed him and proposed bold changes and brought him around to her way of seeing things. Yeah yeah, it would be nice if BdB wasn’t such an idiot who’s clearly inhaled too much car exhaust but there’s no lack of good ideas inside DOT that just die on the vine because of a culture of “no” that’s baked into things. Trust me, the biggies over there these days aren’t proposing anything bold or letting anything bold percolate up from the bottom and it’s not just because the guy sitting in City Hall–or the Park Slope Y or Nevada or Iowa or wherever he is these days–sucks so much.

  • Sassojr

    Not weighing in on the tragedy at all, just adding perspective and agreeing with Ferdinand.

    As a motorcyclist, we share a lot of the same problems as bicyclists. I think the safest way of navigating streets and highways is a dichotomy of assuming I’m invisible while doing everything I can to make myself visible (horn, engine revs, lane positioning, high beam, etc).

  • thomas040

    Copenhagenize and Amsterdamize NYFC

  • You are correct that Sadik-Khan pushed Bloomberg. And this is because he was willing to be persuaded, because he (for all his flaws) has a public-spirited streak a mile wide. When Sadik-Khan made her case for the many benefits of cycling infrastructure and pedestrianisation, Bloomberg was impressed; and he responded by empowering her to go make it happen.

    By contrast, de Blasio has no feel for anything beyond empty posturing. The crazy irony is that the arrogant millionaire Bloomberg is actually more progressive than the guy whom every backward-ass Queens racist thinks is some kind of flaming leftist.

    Let us never forget that, when Bloomberg was busy protecting Sadik-Khan against criticism from all corners, some of that criticism was coming from then-Public Advocate de Blasio, who called Sadik-Khan a “radical”. (Of course she was indeed a radical; but de Blasio did not mean to praise her for eradicating dysfunctional practices in her department; rather, he meant to denounce her for altering the status quo.)

    Even if Sadik-Khan were de Blasio’s DOT commissioner, she couldn’t do anything more than Trottenberg has done. (Of course, then she’d quit. But, to be fair, not everyone is a genius on the level of Sadik-Khan, who can move into a thriving career as a superstar consultant and global expert on complete streets.)

    The point is that the DOT commissioner is not an independent actor; so all blame should go to the person who is responsible for every decision, which is the mayor. (We know that the only appointee who gets to make policy decisions and to give the mayor orders is the police commissioner.)

  • JL

    Additional info from Gothamist-
    https://gothamist.com/2019/06/24/cyclist_truck_driver_fatal.php

    Supposedly, they were both traveling northbound, and the driver received 5 summonses after the entire incident.

  • dave “paco” abraham

