How Many Bad Drivers Are There in New York State? DMV Doesn’t Know — And Doesn’t Seem to Care!

Reckless drivers kill and kill and kill again. Does the state DMV care?

The state Department of Motor Vehicles either doesn’t know — or doesn’t care to know — how many reckless drivers are on the road.

That’s the shocking conclusion from the agency’s denial of a request for that basic information from Streetsblog, which asked in May, “How many New York State-licensed drivers have three or more moving violations in any 12-month period?”

The answer? DMV “does not have a way to know which records in our possession might answer the questions you have asked,” the agency’s Freedom of Information Law and Subpoena Unit responded on July 29. “Nor does the DMV maintain the records requested in a manner that permits practical retrieval.”

The agency also denied the request on the grounds that “asking a question, or requesting information, is not a request for records as envisioned by the Freedom of Information Law.”

Perhaps, but back in May, Tim O’Brien of the DMV communications office, told Streetsblog that to obtain the information,  we would “have to submit a FOIL request” (see his specific instructions below).

On Monday, O’Brien told Streetsblog, “The communications office does not have the data you are seeking. The FOIL office is a separate office within DMV. If you believe you have been denied access to records, the letter you received should have spelled out the appeals process.” (Editor’s note: There will be an appeal.)

It’s no minor issue that the state agency in charge of licensing drivers can’t easily put its hands on driving records. A pending bill by State Senator Andrew Gounardes would suspend the licenses of any driver with three or more moving violations in any rolling 12-month period, so it is crucial that policymakers know how many drivers would be affected.

“You’ve got to be kidding me — the DMV either can’t track or won’t report information on the most dangerous drivers on the road?” Gounardes said when Streetsblog informed of the DMV non-response to our request for information. “My ‘three strikes and you’re out’ bill relies on agencies having the ability to protect the public by suspending licenses of the worst traffic offenders. I will be looking into legislative solutions to ensure that the information is gathered, maintained and made available to the public.”

It can’t be that difficult to determine how many drivers — or vehicles — have been slapped with multiple moving violations. After all, cars that have been nabbed by a red light or speed camera in New York City end up in the city’s “Parking and Camera Violations” database.

There are roughly 40 million parking and moving violations in the database, making it difficult to spot patterns with the naked eye, but fortunately, cyclist (and Streetsblog Advocate of the Year 2018) Brian Howald created “How’s My Driving NY,” a website that combs the database and spits out reports on individual license plates in a split second. Streetsblog asked Howald to sort the database for all vehicles that have received three or more moving violations in any 12-month period.

The result: 614,498 vehicles.

And that’s just in New York City — and just the vehicles with three or moving violations caught on the city’s sparse 140 or so school zone camera systems in any 12-month period (plenty more drivers have more than three red light or speed camera violations, but they are spread out across a wider time frame).

It doesn’t take much imagination to see that Gounardes’s bill could remove hundreds of thousands of reckless drivers — if the state DMV decides to take its oversight role seriously.

    Fun fact (okay not a fact but bear with me): The NYPD’s disdain for all things with two wheels will lead to the following after Gounardes’ bill .

    For bicyclists: “You were observed running three red lights before I stopped you. Here are your 3 tickets for failure to obey a traffic control device; your license is suspended.” I’m pretty sure I’ve read that here. Someone said they’re fighting $1800 in fines from one stop.

    For motorcyclists: “We fully stopped traffic, during rush hour on the LIE/SIE/Belt in order to conduct an unconstitutional Motorcycle only Checkpoint (called a “Step Out Initiative” to avoid the 4th amendment requirements that come with checkpoints). You were observed filtering. Here are your tickets for disobeying pavement markings, reckless driving (at 5 mph), and illegal lane change. Your license is suspended.” I see this one on the motorcycle boards all the time, multiple violations for one act of lane splitting/filtering at a checkpoint. Nevermind the violations they make up if you’re not riding with a camera to keep them in check.

    Unless you’re on 4 wheels weighing >2500lbs, the NYPD will treat you like shit.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The insurance industry knows. With the whole “big data” thing it should be possible to estimate:

    1) The number of vehicles insured out of state to avoid paying for a share of NYC’s bad drivers.

    2) The number of uninsured drivers.

    3) The number of insured drivers in assigned risk, and the share of those drivers who are only in assigned risk due to their low level of experience.

    What you run into is this. If you can’t drive, it is believed, you are not in the middle class. Barriers to driving are barriers to joining the middle class. The cost of insuring a new driver is so sky-high, that only the affluent can afford it (believe me, I’ve paid). So unless you allow people to drive uninsured or out of state, you are freezing minorities out of the middle class.

    This is the reason why there is no crackdown on uninsured drivers and out of state plates. Why the issue isn’t even in the public discussion.

    From the point of view of Westchester it’s great, let the people in Brooklyn who register their cars where they actually live pay for the rest of it. In fact, there is a distinction between “Brooklyn urban” and “Brooklyn suburban” in rates.

