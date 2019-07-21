Another Atlantic Yards Lie: There is No Indoor Bike Parking that Bruce Ratner Promised

Journalist Norman Oder has been covering the Atlantic Yards Brooklyn mega-project since it was just a gleam in the public-boondoggle-envisioning eye of developer Bruce Ratner. And he’s still at it, covering a July 16 meeting which focused on proposed modifications to the ongoing project’s master plan that officials do not believe require environmental review, such as a plan for a 100,000-square-foot fitness facility or a reduction in the amount of parking. Now, Oder brings us inside a meeting at which he learned that developers won’t be building a long-promised bike parking lot.

Developers of Atlantic Yards are breaking their decade-plus-old promise to provide ample and indoor bike parking for two-wheeling ticket holders headed to the Barclays Center.

In fact, they’ve cut promised bike parking from 400 secure indoor spaces to roughly 100 unguarded outdoor spaces — and that’s counting 44 existing spots across the street at the Atlantic Terminal mall — in part because they never seriously implemented the early version of that original promise.

Plus, they didn’t set aside sufficient space for that permanent indoor location.

There may be an argument for fewer spaces, given that even a concert by the hipster band, The National, in 2013 drew only 100 cyclists. But the failure to secure spaces indoors — as with the bike rooms for project residents at buildings like 535 Carlton and 550 Vanderbilt — makes it less likely that ticket holders will bike to events at the arena in one of the most congested areas of Brooklyn.

Original plan

A “bicycle station with secure indoor parking for 400 bicycles … on the arena block” was part of the controversial project’s Final Environmental Impact Statement in 2006, and later in the Second Amendment of Environmental Commitments. It was also promised by arena consultant Sam Schwartz.

It never happened. Instead, there was only a fractional effort, with a temporary outdoor bike parking lot at location B3, and several high-profile events at which bike valet parking was offered.

Once a building rose at B3, 38 Sixth Ave., those bike racks vanished and were not replaced indoors.

It’s a pity because the environmental impact statement had made such a vivid promise:

This bicycle station would be a secured, staffed facility providing storage for 400 bicycles. At this location, it would be conveniently situated next to the arena and easily accessible from the bicycle lanes on Dean and Bergen Streets. As currently contemplated, this facility would occupy approximately 4,000 square feet of space including 3,000 square feet of storage space for bicycles and 300 square feet for amenities such as lockers, restrooms and a security desk. In addition, an approximately 700-square-foot bicycle repair and accessory retail shop would be incorporated into the facility to provide services to both users of the bicycle station and the surrounding community.

This week’s meeting

“There are supposed to be 400 valet bicycle parking spaces for arena event attendees,” said Tobi Jaiyesimi, Atlantic Yards project manager for Empire State Development, which oversees/shepherds the project. “We’re proposing to reduce the required number to at least 100, and to change the requirement that it be in a valeted, indoor storage area.”

That, she said, reflected that even the most publicized bike-valeted event, a concert by The National, drew 99 bicyclists, and the advent of other options, like Citi Bike, and car sharing. Other events drew far fewer attendees parking their bikes.

Still, it doesn’t look like the promise was ever taken seriously. Rather than offering 4,000 square feet along the Sixth Avenue corridor, the location contemplated was what Jaiyesimi described as a “small storage area in B3.” Later, Scott Solish, a representative of developer Greenland USA, which controls Greenland Forest City Partner, said the space would be turned “into additional maintenance” space.

So it serves the interest of the developer, not cyclists.

(Note: the arena is no longer operated by the original project developer, Forest City Ratner, now a fractional participant in Greenland Forest City Partners, but rather by Mikhail Prokhorov’s BSE Global. This shifts the burden to BSE Global — and the public using the plaza — rather than Greenland Forest City, the developer of residential buildings like 38 Sixth.)

What about alternatives?

Prospect Heights resident Gib Veconi suggested that valeted parking would have increased the number of those parking at concerts.

“Why not start with 100 spaces of indoor valet parking?” he asked, calling the state’s explanation about the site’s lack of fitness unconvincing: “Someone chose the space for the bike valet parking. It might be the same people who asked for the parking to be dropped.”

Veconi suggest any number of the arena’s empty retail spaces for bike parking, but Jaiyesimi raised the issue of security concerns — though did not offer any specifics.

“The project was approved well after 9/11,” Veconi counted.

This reporter also brought up that indoor bike parking was promised more than a decade ago yet was never delivered.

“I didn’t say they tried to fulfill the valet parking requirement,” Jaiyesimi said. “I’m noting that they’re taking away the requirement that it be valet, in an indoor, manned facility, and making it so that at least 100 bicycle parking spaces are being made available to arena event attendees. … If there’s increased demand and utilization, once the sites becomes available, additional bicycle parking spaces will be provided.”

In other words, there are no consequences to the broken promise.